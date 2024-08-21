Indigenous Voices Respond: Arts Activist Tame Iti To Headline ARONUI Arts Festival

Prepare to be moved and inspired by The Voices in the Shadows, an innovative musical that unites Māori, Pacific, and Palestinian cultures through a powerful blend of traditional waiata, dance, and poetry.

Directed by Wairea Company’s Rangipo Ihakara and featuring Tame Iti, the production is part of the ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival and features an ensemble of 30 performers, including artist such as Kaaterama Pou, Rākai Whauwhau and violinist Hera Taiapa-Bell.

Production manager Kataraina Hamiora-Reweti describes the performance as a journey through conscious boundaries of your mind, encouraging you to listen and process through thought-provoking cultural narratives that activate critical consciousness.

“The Voices in the Shadows delves into the rich stories of Māori, Pacific, and Palestinian cultures, using art to evoke deep emotions. It challenges audiences to engage with and reflect on universal themes and experiences shared across these traditions,” she says.

The creative process behind the show was designed to produce timeless performances that resonate universally. Whether performed in any corner of the country or anywhere in the world, The Voices in the Shadows remains relevant, inviting audiences to connect through their own cultures, experiences, and perspectives.

“Tame Iti plays a prominent role in the production, but each scene is carefully balanced. His presence is undeniably powerful, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have his time, expertise, and knowledge as an activist in this space. This collaboration highlights his strong bond with Rangipo, who first worked with him last year on Tāwharautia Mataatua and then on Haki ātea - White Flags for the march to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds,

“Rangipo, grounded in te ao Māori, translates her vision into reality through her roles as an artist who has traversed festival around the world, a kapa haka tutor across all ages, and a graduate of Kura Kaupapa Māori. Her deep-rooted values and passion for Te Ao Māori foster a powerful synergy, highlighting her exceptional ability to cultivate and shape a unified vision” says Hamiora-Reweti.

In light of the current political climate, including the ongoing genocide of Palestinian tamariki, the production draws powerful parallels between these struggles and those experienced by Māori.

“Our shared histories of land confiscation, genocide, and language loss resonate deeply across Indigenous cultures worldwide. As Māori, we recognise the shared struggles that bind us with other Indigenous peoples. The presence of tamariki in the performance holds significant meaning, reminding us that resilience and perseverance are essential for us and future generations,” says Hamiora-Reweti.

While Voices in the Shadows weaves the movement of different cultures through new sounds, lighting, and poetry in their reo taketake (Indigenous languages), Hamiora-Reweti says the show is not just about understanding the literal words but about feeling the emotions they convey.

“The show offers a unique opportunity for the audience to engage their minds in a different way. It demonstrates how our skills in Māori performing arts and kapa haka are transferable to the realm of theatre, creating a profound experience for all who attend. Whether it's a single moment or the entire show, there’s something for each audience member to connect with,” she says.

The Voices in the Shadows will be held at Matangi Rau - Sir Howard Morrison Theatre on Thursday, 12 September, from 7pm to 9pm, and on Friday, 13 September, with performances at 11am to 1pm and 7pm to 9pm.

About Wairea Company:

Wairea Company is dedicated to presenting innovative and culturally significant performances highlighting Indigenous narratives and fostering community collaboration. It aims to inspire and empower audiences by showcasing the richness of Māori and other Indigenous cultures.

About ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival:

The ARONUI Arts Festival celebrates indigenous cultures' diversity and creativity through various artistic expressions, including music, dance, theatre, and visual arts. The festival aims to foster understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage while providing a platform for artists to share their stories and talents.

