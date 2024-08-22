Wellington To Host First-Ever Indian Classical Arts Festival (ICAF) – A Celebration Of India’s Ancient Dance And Music

Wellington, 22 August 2024– The vibrant and culturally rich city of Wellington is set to host its first-ever Indian Classical Arts Festival (ICAF) on the 8th of September at the Lower Hutt Town Hall. This groundbreaking event will be a spectacular showcase of India’s ancient classical dance and music traditions, bringing together talented artists from across the Wellington region to celebrate the timeless beauty and profound spirituality of Indian art forms.

ICAF promises to be a cultural feast, featuring captivating performances of classical Indian dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam, Kuchipudi, and Kathak. Each of these dance forms, with roots that stretch back thousands of years, embodies the intricate storytelling, expressive movements, and deep spiritual connections that are hallmarks of Indian classical dance. Audiences will also be treated to the mesmerizing sounds of classical Indian music, with performances on traditional instruments such as the Veena, Mridangam, flute, and violin, along with classical vocal music that resonates with the soul.

The festival, organised by Namasankeerthanam Group, an informal voluntary group, is made possible with the generous support of the Indian High Commission, Hutt City Council and Ministry for Ethnic Communities. The event will take place from 12:30 pm onwards, offering a unique opportunity for the people of Wellington to experience the rich cultural heritage of India in an immersive and engaging setting.

“This festival is a celebration of India’s ancient and revered art forms, which have been passed down through generations, preserving the rich cultural tapestry of the country,” said, Prabha Ravi, a representative of the Namasankeerthanam Group. “ICAF aims to bring these exquisite traditions to the forefront, providing a platform for the talented artists within our community to share their passion and mastery with a wider audience.”

Indian classical dance and music are not just performances; they are profound expressions of devotion, philosophy, and history. Each dance form tells a story, whether it’s the dramatic tales of Hindu deities depicted in Bharatanatyam or the graceful, fluid movements of Mohiniattam that symbolise feminine beauty. Similarly, the classical music of India is deeply intertwined with spirituality, where each note and rhythm is believed to bring the performer and listener closer to the divine.

The Indian Classical Arts Festival will be a family-friendly, free event, open to all who wish to witness the grandeur and elegance of India’s classical arts. It is a rare opportunity for Wellingtonians to immerse themselves in the diverse cultural traditions of India, offering an afternoon of inspiration, learning, and entertainment.

“This festival is not just for those who are familiar with Indian classical arts, but for anyone who appreciates the beauty of culture and music,” said Vishwa Alagappan, the youth project lead for this festival. “We are excited to share these art forms with the broader community and invite everyone to come and experience the magic of Indian classical dance and music.”

Don’t miss this chance to witness a confluence of grace, rhythm, and melody at the Indian Classical Arts Festival. Mark your calendars for September 8th and join us at the Lower Hutt Town Hall for an unforgettable celebration of India’s cultural heritage.

Event Details:

Date: 8th September 2024

Time: 12:30 PM onwards

Venue: Lower Hutt Town Hall, Wellington

Admission: Free and open to the public

About ICAF:

The Indian Classical Arts Festival (ICAF) is an initiative by Namasankeerthanam Group to showcase the ancient and classical dance and music traditions of India. With support from the Indian High Commission, Hutt City Council and Ministry of Ethnic Communities, ICAF aims to promote cultural understanding and appreciation within the Wellington community by providing a platform for local artists to perform and share their heritage.

