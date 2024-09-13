Murray In Record Breaking Form On Opening Day Of Paris 2024

30 August 2024

Paralympian #222 Nicole Murray launched the New Zealand Paralympic Team challenge in style on day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by smashing the New Zealand record in qualification before placing fifth in the final of the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial.

Murray, 31, went one better than her finishing position in this event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and given the quality of the display, it bodes well for her remaining three events at Paris 2024.

The Otorohanga-raised Para cyclist powered around the two-lap distance, clocking 37.425 in the final fractionally outside her national record of 37.367 set when advancing from qualification sixth quickest. Her all round performance underlines her current form as she registered her two fastest ever times for the event here at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Victory was secured by Caroline Groot of the Netherlands who struck gold in 35.566 – slightly slower than her Women’s C5 500m Time Trial world record of 35.390 she set in qualification. Silver went to Marie Patouillet of France (36.700) with bronze secured by C4 Para cyclist Kate O’Brien of Canada, who posted a factored time of 36.873.

Defending champion Kadeena Cox of Great Britain crashed out on the opening bend of the final and did not register a time.

An elated Murray, who also competes in the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit on the track as well as on the road in the Women’s C5 Time Trial and Women’s C4-5 Road Race later at Paris 2024, said: “I am so happy to be here, I am so overwhelmed by the crowd. It was tricky staying calm between the qualification and final. I am so pleased to have my parents and auntie here. I kept seeing all the support and tearing up. It is the first time my parents been here for any of my international races. It is cool to be able to share this with them.

“I am blow away I got to the final,” she says. “It was a stacked field, and the time trial is definitely not my best race, so just to make the final is incredible.”

On his debut for the NZ Paralympic Team, Para badminton player Wojtek Czyz – with his good friend former Liverpool football club manager Jurgen Klopp watching from the stands - faced the formidable challenge of Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in his opening Group B match of the Men’s Singles SL3.

Czyz, 44, a seven-time Paralympic medallist in Para athletics for Germany who only took up Para badminton three years ago, had the misfortune of his prosthetic breaking just prior to the game but despite the inconvenience put in a whole-hearted effort. Ultimately, however, his more experienced British opponent prevailed 21-5 21-2.

A generous Czyz said: “Daniel was simply stunning today. I tried everything, I tried to put variation in my shots, but he had an answer for everything. Daniel is a great athlete, and I am sure he will be fighting for the gold medal.”

On what he learned from today, the Hamilton-based Para badminton player added: “My movement on court is fine, but unfortunately just before the game my prosthetic broke. I had to get used to the spare one because it is a little softer. It is about being a little more patient, having longer rallies. I’ll see what the next day will bring.

“No-one would have believed that I would be representing New Zealand in Para badminton three years ago. It makes be incredibly proud that I made it to Paris, and I am here representing this beautiful country, I am so proud to be here, and I hope everyone can feel that I am fighting with all I have.”

On what it was like to have Klopp watching at the La Chapelle Arena, he said: “Jurgen is family for me and to have my whole family here is simply something unique and special.”

Czyz takes on European silver medallist Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine in his second Group B match –on Friday (30 August) not before 20:30 NZT.

Seven members of the NZ Paralympic Team are in action on a busy day two of the programme (Friday 30/Saturday 31 August NZT). Besides, Czyz, Paralympian #148 Michael Johnson opens his competitive programme at Paris 2024 in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2. The Shooting Para sport athlete is making history in the French capital achieving a landmark record-equalling sixth competitive appearance by a New Zealand athlete at a Paralympic Games. He also boasts a rich pedigree in the R4 Mixed Air Rifle Standing SH2 having claimed gold at Athens 2024 and bronze medals in the event at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

A trio of Kiwi Para swimmers are in action at the Paris La Defense Arena with three-time Paralympic champion Paralympian #164 Cameron Leslie competing in the heats of the Men’s 100m Freestyle S4 and Paralympic debutants Gabriella Smith competing in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 and Josh Willmer in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8, respectively. The finals of all three events follow later in the day two schedule.

It is another busy day in the velodrome for Kiwi Para athletes as Paralympian #225 Anna Taylor competes in the Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit and Paralympic debutant Devon Briggs takes to the track in the Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit.

