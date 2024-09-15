Mamma Mia! Announced For Wellington 2025

It’s with great excitement that Wellington’s premiere theatre producers Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions today announce that one of the world’s favourite musicals, MAMMA MIA!, is coming to Wellington in August 2025.

Get ready to say “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do!” to the smash-hit jukebox musical based on the songs of Swedish super-group ABBA, with the party getting started at the St James Theatre on Wednesday, 13 August for a strictly limited season. Pre-sales start today and all remaining seats are on sale this Wednesday at 9am.

This sunny, funny, international phenomenon unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson and features non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, set to ABBA's hit songs including Super Trouper, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You; Take a Chance on Me, Thank You for the Music, Money, Money, Money; The Winner Takes It All and SOS.

Over 70 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and timeless music that makes MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show. It’s been translated into 16 different languages and in 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

The announcement follows hard on the heels of the producers’ critically-acclaimed season of Queen’s We Will Rock You that closed yesterday and sell-out seasons of Wicked and Les Miserables, and promises to be the biggest party of the year.

“Mamma Mia! is packed with unbridled energy and enthusiasm and we are thrilled to share our version of this iconic musical with audiences,” says Sandy Brewer, chairman of the Capital Theatre Trust. “It’s light-hearted spirit and unforgettable soundtrack make Mamma Mia! a joy to watch – you can’t help but sing along and get caught up in the fun.”

Sandy says that Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions have established themselves in the Capital as producers of world-class theatre and their annual productions have become must-do appointment theatre for thousands of people who live and visit the city.

This is a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. My, my, how can you resist it!

