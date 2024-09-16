Gold For Anna Grimaldi At The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

07 September

Anna Grimaldi unleashed an electrifying performance to earn the first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for the NZ Paralympic Team by winning the Women’s 200m T47 in a stunning Oceania record time of 24.72.

The 27-year-old Dunedin-based athlete, who had earlier in the day set an Oceania record of 25.09 in the heats, once again improved upon this time to claim a comprehensive victory from Brittni Mason of the USA.

Regarded as her third-string event, the result was sensational, particularly following the disappointment of Grimaldi finishing fourth in the defence of her Women’s Long Jump T47 title the previous day.

Grimaldi’s gold medal takes the total NZ Paralympic Team medal haul to eight at Paris 2024 with one gold, four silver and three bronze.

About the New Zealand Paralympic Team

The NZ Paralympic Team in Paris 2024 boasts 25 Para athletes across eight Para sports.

The NZ Paralympic Team is one of New Zealand’s most successful sport teams, consistently performing on the world stage. In Tokyo 2020, the Team placed fourth in the world per capita, with 97 percent of the Team having top eight finishes.

NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

Since Tel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 227 New Zealand Paralympians have been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teams competing at 26 Paralympic Games (14 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 236 medals (201 in summer and 35 in winter).

Paralympics New Zealand’s marketing campaign, “We’ll Give You Something To Talk About” is designed to challenge perceptions and encourage New Zealanders to support and celebrate New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

How to watch

TVNZ will broadcast the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in New Zealand. Paris 2024 will see the most extensive coverage for a Paralympic Games in New Zealand to date. This will include coverage on TVNZ 1 from 7.30pm, five dedicated TVNZ+ pop-up channels covering live and delayed content, plus replays and highlights.

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

Paralympics New Zealand is the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are a charity and our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’. As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercial partners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, community and advocacy programmes possible.

