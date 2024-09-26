Show Me Shorts Award Nominees Announced

New Zealand’s Most Prestigious Filmmakers Highlighted in This Year’s Show Me Shorts Award Nominations

Bailey Poching & Kura Turuwhenua in Honey Kaha. Photo/Supplied.

The Show Me Shorts awards celebrate filmmakers who have achieved excellence through their Festival-selected short films this year. The winners of the top two awards become qualified to enter the Academy Awards.

There are fourteen films and three music videos nominated across eight categories. The most nominated film is Honey Kaha, directed by Te Waiarangi Ratana with four nominations. Figment, directed by Ian Sweeney, received three nominations while three films received two nominations each: Vivie, The Sea Inside Her and Rochelle.

Here is the full list of Show Me Shorts award nominees:

Department of Post Best New Zealand Film

Hweiling Ow, Sara Chen, Mia Maramara for Vivie

Te Waiarangi Ratana, Ben Bamford, Mike Minogue for Honey Kaha

Vea Mafile'o, Eldon Booth, Alex Lovell for Lea Tupu'anga (Mother Tongue)



Best International Film

Franz Böhm, Hayder Hoozeer for Rock Paper Scissors

Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Sienna Miller, Marija Djikic for Marion

Kevin Biele, Philip Malewicz for Long Time No See

Mahdiye Ghotbedinmohamadi, Mohadeseh Pirhadi for The Brother



NZ on Air Best Music Video

Hattie Adams, Ryan Bradley, Summer Vaha'akolo for Tōtara

Ryan Ferris, James Allen, Caleb MacDonald for Beacon Bloom

Stephen Coad for Mac Glocky - Never Get Nowhere

Jen Van Epps & Matt Whelan in Figment. Photo/Supplied.

Toi Whakaari Best Actor

Kilda Northcott for The Sea Inside Her

Kura Turuwhenua for Honey Kaha

Manu Bennett for Māori Time



DEGANZ Best Director

Alyx Duncan for The Sea Inside Her

Ian Sweeney for Figment

Te Waiarangi Ratana for Honey Kaha



DEGANZ Best Editor

Liddy Whiteman for Figment

Tom Furniss for Rochelle

Meg Trotter for Hitchhiking is Safe



Studio Butter Best Cinematographer

Mark Papalii for Honey Kaha

Ryan Heron for Rochelle

Simon Waterhouse for Figment



Best Screenplay

Hweiling Ow for Vivie

Isla Macleod for Cold Feet

Lucy Suess for Pack Rat

Gemma-Jayde Naidoo & Kalyani Nagarajan in Vivie. Photo/Supplied.

Jury members praised the high calibre of films overall. Festival Director Gina Dellabarca commented: “I’m thrilled to see such a large range of types of short films nominated for awards this year. My thanks go out to our esteemed jury members for their time and care in choosing the winners. As well as all the screen industry organisations that have sponsored awards and by doing so are supporting the careers of these amazing filmmakers.”

The award winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony taking place as part of Industry Day, at 4.30pm on Sunday 13 October at The Classic in Auckland. Tickets to Industry Day are available here.

The Award Winners films are available as one collection that can be watched in Auckland, Matakana, Katikati, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as On Demand.

Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be presented at the conclusion to the festival. Voting is open throughout the festival via www.showmeshorts.co.nz.

This year’s honourable jury members consisted of:

National Jury

Manukaroa Anderson (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) – Head of Content Curation, Whakaata Māori

Professor Sun Lijun – Vice-Chair, Beijing Film Academy

Anna Feistel – Programmer, Hamburg Kurzfilm Festival



International Jury

Christina Andreef – Funding Executive, NZ Film Commission

Bo Li – Chairman, NZ Asia Pacific Film Festival

Dale Corlett – Executive Director, Script to Screen



Screenplay Jury

Steve Barr: Producer, Writer, Commissioner

Steve Newall: Editor, Flicks.co.nz Show Me Shorts Film Festival will take place in forty locations during 10-28 October 2024. This will be followed by a three-day online Festival at Show Me Shorts On Demand during Labour Weekend.

Tickets for all screenings and events nationwide are now available to book through www.showmeshorts.co.nz.

Manu Bennett in Māori Time. Photo/Suplied.

