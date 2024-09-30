Tinā To Open Hawaii International Film Festival In October

Photo/Supplied

Much anticipated local feature film Tinā, the directorial debut of director Miki Magasiva, will receive its world premiere at the Hawai'i International Film Festival with the premiere screening announced as the opening night feature.

The Hawai'i International Film Festival will run from October 3rd, with 2024 marking the 44th edition of the festival. Tinā has the honour of opening the festival that is packed with 92 features, 114 short films, and will see major awards presented for guests including Jimmy O Yang, Hong Kong’s Sandra Ng, and documentary filmmaking star Stanley Nelson.

“We are honoured to have the world premiere of Tinā at the Hawai'i International Film Festival and even more so to have it open the festival.” says director Miki Magasiva. “We can’t wait to show festival audiences and then bring it home to Aotearoa in early 2025”

Tinā is an inspiring, heartwarming and humorous drama that follows the story of Samoan teacher Mareta Percival. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

The lead role is portrayed by Samoan actress Anapela Polataivao (Our Flag Means Death, Night Shift, The Breaker Upperers) who plays the role of Mareta along with newcomer Antonia Robinson, in the role of Sophie as supporting actress. The rest of the supporting cast include Beulah Koale (Hawai'i Five-0, Next Goal Wins, Bad Behaviour) and Nicole Whippy (Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street).

The film features a powerful choir, lead off screen by Choir Master and Music Arranger Tuilagi Dr Igelese Ete. Dr Ete is renowned for his work as the New Zealand Choirmaster for Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; and as the ‘choirmaster’ and music/choral consultant for the Disney Pacific animation Moana.

Tinā is written, directed & produced by Miki Magasiva, and produced by Dan Higgins and Mario Gaoa.

The film is made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant and NZ On Air and financed in association with Kiwibank Limited. Madman Entertainment will distribute the film in New Zealand and Australia.

Tinā will be released in cinemas across Aotearoa in early 2025.

