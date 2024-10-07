Review: Collab-a-thon 2024 - The Metal Edition

Foundation Group of Musicians: Ian Moir, Reece Davies, Sam Leamy, Evan Hunt, Richard Matthews, Yuli Meza, Boyd Fransen

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing the incredible collaboration of a group of musicians who seamlessly blended their talents both online and offline. The synergy between these artists was truly remarkable, resulting in a 3-week songwriting and recording marathon that was nothing short of magical.

Despite being physically scattered across different locations, the musicians were able to connect virtually through various online platforms to rehearse, share ideas, and fine-tune their performance. This innovative approach not only showcased their adaptability and creativity but also highlighted the power of technology in bringing people together.

The chemistry and camaraderie among the Foundation Group and musicians who signed up for Collab-a-thon 2024 - The Metal Edition were palpable. Their passion for music and dedication to their craft shone through in every note, every suspended 4th and augmented 5th chord during the songwriting process.

What stood out to me the most was the seamless integration of each musician's individual styles and influences, resulting in a cohesive and harmonious sound that was greater than the sum of its parts.

It was evident that each musician brought something unique to the table, and their collective effort and mutual respect for one another's talents were truly inspiring.

In a world where physical distance can often be a barrier, this group of musicians proved that with creativity, collaboration, and a shared love for music, anything is possible. Their collaborative input into each other's work was a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and bring people together, both online and offline. I look forward to hearing their final recorded products and witnessing more collab-a-thons in the future from Ian Moir and his team who are based in Wellington from this talented group in the future. Collab-a-thon - The Metal Edition started on 14 September 2024 and finishes 4 October 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

