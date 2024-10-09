Laneway Festival NZ Reveals 2025 Lineup; Register For Pre-sale

The rumour mill has been working hard, but Laneway Festival works harder. Today, the tastemaker touring festival reveals the 2025 lineup – and it's one for the history books. With a reputation for booking future icons and having its finger on the global pulse, the Trans-Tasman touring festival has outdone itself this year.

Laneway Festival is bringing brat summer to Aotearoa! The name on everyone’s brain, Charli xcx, will return to Australia and New Zealand to perform exclusively at Laneway Festival. In celebration of Charli’s return, Auckland's Sky Tower will turn brat green on Thursday 10 October.

Joining the 365 party girl is British bedroom pop rock icon Beabadoobee, Laneway Festival alumni, the eternally charming Clairo, one of the biggest names in UK dance, BICEP, who present their new AV DJ show CHROMA, alternative pop heartthrob Remi Wolf, and dance floor euphoria expert Barry Can’t Swim.

With music discovery at its core, 100% of the Laneway Festival lineup has released new music this year, and over a third of the lineup will tour New Zealand for the very first time. The debutants are British neo-soul star Olivia Dean, heavy hitting LA shoe-gazers julie, hip hop’s most energetic new arrival Joey Valence & Brae, NYC’s most in-demand band Fcukers, UK dubstep DJ Hamdi, the enigmatic electropop artist 2hollis, and representing our neighbours across the ditch, garage rock duo Skegss.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Joining Laneway Festival’s international contingent are local noisemaking heroes Elliot & Vincent, Taite Music Prize winning Vera Ellen, and IYKYK beatmaker & artist RNZŌ.

Laneway Festival Programming Coordinator Ruby Miles, who is responsible for lineup scouting and scouring the internet for new artists, says: “This has to be my favourite Laneway lineup we’ve ever put together – I’m such a fangirl of all of these artists! Having Charli xcx as our headliner is a dream come true, but the lineup's depth from gates open until gates close will make Laneway 2025 so special.”

Register now for access to the Laneway Festival pre-sale, presented by Afterpay, for exclusive access to pre-sale release tickets. The pre-sale is your only chance to purchase pre-sale tickets. Pre-sale starts on Tuesday 15 October at 10am NZDT. General on sale starts Wednesday 16 October at 10am NZDT.

To celebrate Charli xcx’s return to Laneway Festival, an exclusive vinyl edition of Charli xcx’s BRAT is available to purchase with your Laneway Festival ticket – add it to your cart as you check out!

© Scoop Media

