World Triathlon Cup Season Opener To Return To Napier In 2025

• World Triathlon Cup Napier confirmed for February 23

• Centerpiece of the 2nd annual Napier Triathlon Festival

• Festival incorporates mass participation age group races including Tri NZ Suzuki Series Sprint Championships



World’s best expected to race in Hawke’s Bay tourism hotspot (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland (October 29, 2024) – Napier will again host the opening round of the World Triathlon Cup season in 2025.

After a dramatic debut at Ahuriri Beach earlier this year highlighted by Hayden Wilde’s run from second-to-last out of Hawke Bay to the men’s silver medal, World Triathlon Cup Napier 2025 will again be the centrepiece of the Napier Triathlon Festival on Sunday, February 23.

While a second day of mixed relays will not be repeated in 2025, Napier will benefit from being scheduled a week after World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Abu Dhabi.

That means a number of the world’s best triathletes, likely including all of New Zealand’s regular WTCS campaigners, are set to jet into Hawke’s Bay fresh from competing in the opening round of the global governing body’s top tier circuit, plus a season opening “Mixed Relay Series” race in the Middle East.

World Triathlon Cup Napier will again be streamed live on TVNZ+ and World Triathlon’s pay-to-view streaming service, TriathlonLive.tv, ensuring strong domestic and global audiences for the region.

“We’re absolutely rapt to host the World Triathlon Cup for the second year in a row,” Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“It will be fantastic to showcase Napier to the rest of the world and really turn it on for athletes and their supporters. Triathlon has really gained in popularity during the past few years and it’s wonderful seeing our New Zealand athletes shining on the world stage.”

Race Director Shanelle Barrett is confident of even bigger crowds in 2025 with the Napier Triathlon Festival featuring age group races for all levels including beginners, right up to the New Zealand Sprint Distance Championships.

One of the key events of the Tri NZ Suzuki Series, the sprint champs double as a qualifier for the 2025 World Triathlon Age Group Championships to be held in Wollongong next October. With Wollongong being on New Zealand’s back doorstep, big fields are expected to chase selection in Napier before enjoying the elite men’s and women’s World Cup action.

“We are excited to be preparing to deliver another World Cup in Hawke’s Bay,” Barrett said.

“Without the mixed relay we will be a one day event with races catering from novice to elite. The course will remain the same as 2024 which provided great viewing for spectators at Ahuriri Beach.”

Tri NZ CEO Pete De Wet is delighted to return to Napier for the showcase of what is a huge domestic summer at the start of a new Olympic Games cycle, including a series of key Oceania Triathlon events on both sides of the Tasman.

The Napier Triathlon Festival will also feature the final round of the Tri NZ Junior Series featuring the country’s leading U16 (super sprint) and U19 (sprint) talent.

“I’m really pleased to have the World Triathlon Cup return to Hawke’s Bay in 2025, as part of the Napier Triathlon Festival,” De Wet said.

“Last year proved to be very popular and it will be even more special this coming February with our age group athletes having the added incentive of qualifying to represent New Zealand at the World Triathlon Age Group Championships in Wollongong.

“Interest in qualifying is at an all-time high, so we strongly suggest our age group community enter the Tri NZ Suzuki Series Napier event as soon as you can.”

Info and entry details for the NZ Sprint Championships in Napier can be found here.

Napier’s World Cup debut this past February produced enthralling action including Aussie Callum McClusky just holding on to beat a fast-finishing Wilde after the Kiwi No.1s uncharacteristically slow swim in Hawk Bay.

Another Australian, Sophie Linn, set up her Paris Olympic Games selection with victory in the women’s race with Ainsley Thorpe and Olivia Thornbury the top Kiwis in 8th and 9th respectively.

World Triathlon confirmed its 2025 calendar at its recent annual congress in Torremolinos, Spain. It includes seven WTCS rounds including the Finals in Wollongong, sharing the same stage as the Age Group Championships, from October 15-19.

2025 World Triathlon Calendar

World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS)*

February 14-15: Abu Dhabi (UAE)

May 17: Yokohama (JPN)

May 31: TBC (ITA)

July 12-13: Hamburg (GER)

September 14: Karlovy Vary (CZE)

September TBC: (China)

October 15-19: Wollongong (AUS) – Championship Finals

*One more event potentially to be added

Mixed Relay Series

February 14-15: Abu Dhabi (UAE)

July 12-13: Hamburg (GER) - World Championships

World Triathlon Cups**

February 22-23: Napier (NZL)

April 12-13: Vina del Mar (CHI)

April 19-20: Brasilia (BRA)

May 24-25: Samarkand (UZB)

June 21-22: Huatulco (MEX)

July 5-6: Tiszaujvaros (HUN)

September 20-2:1 Valencia (ESP)

October 4-5: Rome (ITA)

November 1-2: Tongyeong (KOR)

November 8-9: Miyazaki (JPN)

** Two more locations to be potentially added - 1 in Africa and 1 in Asia

Para Triathlon

February 14-15: Abu Dhabi (UAE) Para Triathlon Cup

March 14-15: Devonport (AUS) Para Triathlon Championship Series

May 17: Yokohama (JPN) Para Triathlon Championship Series

May 24-25: Samarkand (UZB) Para Triathlon Cup

June 7-8: Taranto (ITA) Para Triathlon Championship Series

July 12-13: Magog (CAN) Para Triathlon Cup

June 19-20: Montreal (CAN) Para Triathlon Championship Series

TBC: Tata (HUN) Para Triathlon Cup

TBC: Alhandra (POR) Para Triathlon Cup

October 15-19: Wollongong (AUS) World Championships

Multisport

February TBC: Pragelato (ITA) - Winter Triathlon and Duathlon World Championships

April 26-27: Alsdorf (GER) - Middle Distance Duathlon Championships (Powerman)

June 21-29: Pontevedra (ESP) - Multisport World Championships

September 7: Zofingen (SUI) - Long Distance Duathlon Championships (Powerman)

T100 Triathlon World Tour

April 12-13: T100 Singapore

May 31-June 1: T100 San Francisco

August 2-3: T100 London

September 27-28: T100 Ibizaa

October 25-26: T100 Las Vegas

November TBC: T100 Dubai

Date TBC T100 French Riviera

