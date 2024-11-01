Moana & The Tribe Release ONO Out Today On LP And CD!

L-R Paddy Free, Moana Maniapoto, Scotty Morrison - Photo Credit: Stephen Tilley (Photo/Supplied)

ONO means six in Maori. It is also the title of a concept album project that begins in Aotearoa New Zealand and travels the world. Each song showcases the voice, language and culture of six Indigenous wāhine from lands where Moana & the Tribe has performed.

The Maori lyrics written by Te Manahau Scotty Morrison are inspired by traditional karakia (incantations) and pay homage to “people power”, relationships and language.

From the Arctic Circle to the highlands of Scotland; from Canada to the misty mountains of Taipei; out of Australia and up to the islands of Hawai‘i, producers Paddy Free and Moana Maniapoto mix sublime vocals with electronica-dub to create a World Music album that symbolises hope and unity.

Maniapoto comments, “ONO was a highly ambitious concept. Not sure what I was thinking. It was probably more about what I was feeling."

“I’ve always been into fusing haka with hip hop, mōteatea with soul, taonga pūoro with western instruments, Māori with English, classical with contemporary, passion with politics. I love that it’s normal now. It wasn’t always. My friend and manager Sol de Sully has taken me and my band around the world to strange lands, where we saw ourselves in the people we met.

ONO builds on those connections. It celebrates solidarity, shared colonial experience, and the rich diversity of Indigenous cultures”.

Image/Supplied

ONO - Album Tracklisting

1/ Āio Ana feat. Mari Boine (Sámi/Norway)

2/ Huakirangi feat. Shellie Morris (Gadigal/Australia)

3/ Tōku Reo feat. Inka Mbing (Atayal/Taiwan)

4/ Tū feat. Jani Lauzon (Métis/Canada)

5/ Ātahu feat. Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole (Hawai’i)

6/ Maiea feat. Megan Henderson (Gaelic/Scotland)

