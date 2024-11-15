Two Second-half Goals See Tahiti Clinch Important Victory Over Samoa

Photo credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Having both lost their opening Group B match in Port Vila in October, Samoa and Tahiti knew anything less than a win and their World Cup campaign was over.

A rain-soaked pitch limited the action early on as players from both teams struggled to hold on to possession. Then, Samoa’s coach Jess Ibrom was forced into a change inside the opening 20 minutes with an injury to midfielder Faita Hamilton-Pama.

The first real moment of the match came just over half-way through the first period – Pele Fatu tipping the ball over the bar to deny Tahiti captain Teaonui Tehau’s header, following a delightful cross from Manuarii Shan.

The departure of Samoan midfielder Hamilton-Pama saw Tahiti start to boss the middle of the park. In space at the top of the box, Roonui Tehau fizzed a shot towards goal, forcing Fatu into action again.

Consistent heavy rain led to parts of the pitch being waterlogged, making it difficult for Samoa and Tahiti to play in certain areas, with the aerial game coming into full effect.

Eddy Kaspard broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, leaping up above his defender before steering a powerful header past Fatu into the bottom corner of the goal.

Minutes later and Tahiti had a two-goal advantage. A low cross from Tehotu Gitton was spilled by Fatu, his first real mistake of the game, as striker Benoit Mathon tapped the ball home from close range.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Unlike the weather, Tahiti continued to bring the heat. A swift run from Eddy Kaspard down the right flank ended with a perfect delivery to captain Teaonui Tehau, who sealed the victory with a clinical finish.

The win for Tahiti sets up a must-win clash against Vanuatu in Auckland on Monday, as for Samoa their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals are over.

Samoa: 0

Tahiti: 3 (Eddy KASPARD 61’, Benoit MATHON 65’, Teaonui TEHAU 87')

HT: 0-0

© Scoop Media

