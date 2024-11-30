Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show: Additional Shows Added To All Dates

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 7:57 pm
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

Due to overwhelming demand, additional show times have been added across all dates and locations for the hit theatre show Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, visiting Aotearoa for the first time ever. Each date will now see shows at 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

Bluey’s Big Play, a theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy® award-winning children’s television series produced by Ludo Studio, will hit the road in April 2025, touring Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland.

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, Mum and Dad embark on their first live theatre show, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the theatrical adaptation contains music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Live Nation, BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

This final release of tickets for all shows are on sale now so don’t miss out!
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: blueylive.com & livenation.co.nz

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by BAFTA & Multi Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

© Scoop Media

