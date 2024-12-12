What To Know Before Becoming A New Greyhound Owner – Expert Q&A

With the greyhound racing industry coming to an end, most of the 3,000 current racing dogs will be put up for adoption.

The Science Media Centre asked an expert what prospective greyhound owners should know before adopting.

Dr Arnja Dale, Chief Scientific Officer, SPCA, comments:

What are greyhounds like as pets?

“Greyhounds can make a great companion for the whole family. Like any breed of dog, each greyhound is an individual with a unique personality. As with all dogs, their behaviour is impacted by a combination of genetics, early life experiences, and training.

“Greyhounds are the fastest breed of dog in the world, so it may surprise people to find out that they are happy to spend most of their day lounging around on the couch. Greyhounds are sprinters so after a quick run around they love nothing more than to snuggle up. These long-legged, gentle souls are often great with people too.”

What kind of behaviour issues could ex-racing greyhounds have?

“Most ex-racing greyhounds will have grown up in kennels, so life in a home may take some adjustment. However, many greyhounds do successfully adjust to life as a family pet. While some trainers may do a great job of socialising their puppies, not all greyhound puppies receive adequate socialisation and training needed to set them up for an easy transition to life in a home. Some greyhounds are known in the industry as ‘spooks’. These dogs have a severe fear response to any novelty and may find common household noises or even simple experiences, such as going up stairs or meeting new people, overwhelming. It is not clear if this behaviour is due to inherited traits or early life experiences, such as a failure to adequately socialise these dogs as puppies.

“While greyhounds are often friendly, gentle dogs, if they have not been adequately socialised with smaller animals, they may show signs of predatory behaviour. For this reason, it is recommended that they should wear a muzzle in public, unless you are totally confident that your greyhound can be trusted around any small animals they may encounter.”

What health issues might new owners encounter?

“Greyhounds are generally healthy dogs and their short sleek coats require little grooming. Having said this, like all breeds, there are some health conditions which are more common. Research has identified dental disease, trauma and osteoarthritis as being more common in greyhounds. Greyhounds are four times more likely to suffer from dental disease than the general population of dogs. While this could be partly due to inherited breed disposition, limited veterinary and other dental care during their early rearing and throughout their racing life appears to also play a role. Regular veterinary dental checks, dental treats and tooth brushing with pet-safe toothpaste can help you to keep them smiling.”

Conflict of interest statement: “SPCA has advocated for the closure of the greyhound industry due to significant and ongoing welfare concerns.”

