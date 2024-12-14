MMF Aotearoa Advocates For Local Artists In International Shows And Tours With Spotlight Aotearoa

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) Aotearoa is calling for greater inclusion of New Zealand artists in international shows and tours across the country. Spotlight Aotearoa aims to ensure that local talent shares the stage with global acts, fostering growth, preserving Aotearoa’s unique musical identity, and keeping the economic benefits of live performances within our shores.

What is Spotlight Aotearoa?

Spotlight Aotearoa is a bold call to action for the inclusion of New Zealand artists as opening acts for international tours. Inspired by Australia’s ‘Michael’s Rule,’ a voluntary code proposed by the Association of Artist Managers (AAM), this initiative advocates for a similar policy in Aotearoa. Spotlight Aotearoa seeks to ensure:

Local Representation: Every international artist performing in Aotearoa includes a New Zealand artist among their opening acts. Equity of Experience: The local artist performs on the same stage with access to high-quality sound and lighting. Marketing Support: The local artist is announced alongside the international tour to maximise promotional opportunities.

The Need for Action

In Aotearoa, many international touring acts perform without local support or announce support acts at the last minute. This practice sidelines local talent, limiting their exposure to larger audiences and losing opportunities to showcase our diverse voices and culture.

MMF Aotearoa Chair Cushla Aston explains:

“Including local artists in international tours is essential to preserving the unique identity of Aotearoa’s music landscape and strengthening our creative sector. By providing New Zealand artists with a platform to share the stage with global talent, we not only amplify their voices but also retain the economic and cultural benefits of live performances within Aotearoa.”

Economic, Cultural, and Creative Imperatives

Live performance in Aotearoa contributes significantly to the economy, with the Massey University-led research project Measuring and Articulating the Value of Live Performance in Aotearoa revealing an impressive annual value of $17.3 billion. Supporting over 60,000 jobs and generating substantial tax revenue, the live music sector also plays a vital role in community wellbeing and cultural identity.

Including local artists in international line-ups aligns with this research, bolstering economic vitality while ensuring the sustainability of Aotearoa’s music ecosystem.

Missed Opportunities

Recent tours by artists such as Thom Yorke, Coldplay, Travis Scott, Kaytranada, Metallica, and Hozier have not had a local artist in a support slot. Many more, including Pearl Jam, Fisher, and Highly Suspect, have announced local supports at the last minute, representing missed opportunities to elevate New Zealand’s talent on major stages. Even smaller venues are now often hosting shows with two or more international underground artists, leaving no room for locals on the bill.

However, there are exceptions that demonstrate the value of local inclusion. Messie’s recent support slot for Fred Again, and Christoph El Truento’s support for Yasiin Bey provide powerful examples of how a local artist can seamlessly complement an international act while gaining invaluable exposure and experience. These stories highlight what can be achieved when opportunities are extended to the talent of Aotearoa.

Global Inspiration

Other markets are taking proactive steps. In the UK, a voluntary levy on stadium and arena shows reinvests in the local creative sector, acknowledging the importance of sharing economic benefits domestically. A similar approach could be adopted in Aotearoa, whether through voluntary agreements or policy changes.

Support from Industry Leaders

Spotlight Aotearoa has garnered support from New Zealand’s leading music organisations, including APRA AMCOS, Auckland UNESCO City of Music, Big Fan, E Tū Musicians Union, Independent Music NZ (IMNZ), Independent Music Venues Aotearoa (IMVA), Māori Music Industry Collective (MMIC), Music Production Guild Aotearoa (MPG), MusicHelps, NZ Music Commission, NZ On Air, OneMusic New Zealand, Recorded Music New Zealand (RMNZ) and SoundCheck Aotearoa.

Call to Action

MMF Aotearoa is urging the government, councils, and industry stakeholders to align immigration, cultural, and creative policies to prioritise local music.

This call comes at a pivotal moment, as submissions on the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s draft Creative and Cultural Strategy, Amplify 2024–2030, are due by Sunday, 15 December 2024. MMF Aotearoa encourages individuals, organisations, and industry leaders to include the proposals outlined in Spotlight Aotearoa in their submissions to ensure the initiative is part of Aotearoa’s cultural future.

For more information on how to have your say on the Amplify strategy, visit the Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s website: https://www.mch.govt.nz/publications/amplify-creative-and-cultural-strategy-new-zealand-draft-2024-2030#how-to-have-your-say

