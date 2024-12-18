"The Rocking Rainbows" To Headline Night Of Music Celebrating Inclusivity At Newtown Community Centre

Come for a night of music and to celebrate inclusivity on Thursday 6 March at the Newtown Community Centre. "The Rocking Rainbows" will not only showcase their extraordinary talent but also curate an evening that embraces diversity and unity through the universal language of music.

The event will kick off with the soulful sounds of "Zeeva," a solo songwriter whose melodic tunes and heartfelt lyrics are sure to captivate the audience.

Event Details:

• Date: Thursday 6 March

• Time: 7pm – 9:30pm

• Venue: Newtown Community Centre, Te Whare Hāpori o Ngā Puna, Colombo Street &, Rintoul Street, Newtown, Wellington

• Main Act: "The Rocking Rainbows"

• Opening Act: "Zeeva" (Solo Songwriter)

• BYO Event: Bring your own drinks

• Limited Space: Ensure to book your tickets ahead of the event

"The Rocking Rainbows" and the supporting acts promise to deliver a night of music that goes beyond entertainment – it's a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the power of music to bring people together.

For ticket information and inquiries, please visit: https://tickets.fringe.co.nz/event/446:6129/446:23599/

About "The Rocking Rainbows"

Experience the uplifting journey of "The Rocking Rainbows," a band of talented musicians who embrace their disabilities with unwavering passion and exceptional skill. The band emerged four years ago at Evaro, a service for adults with disabilities situated on Cuba Street.

They showcase the limitless potential of music and made their appearance at schools, Thistle Hall, for The NZ Fringe Festival, Newtown festival and also appeared on radio and TV shows.

Their path is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of music and the remarkable talents within each individual.

https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Rocking-Rainbows/61558143707536/

