Elton John Vs Billy Joel *NZ Tribute* - Coming To Toitoi In April

NZ’s Award-winning hit tribute show “Elton John vs. Billy Joel” is coming to Toitoi Opera House Hastings, Saturday 12th April as part of their NZ-wide tour!

After wildly successful sell-out shows across New Zealand, join Cam and Sam for an intimate night out as they wow audiences both young and old performing the greatest hits of Elton John and Billy Joel live! Piano man, Rocket man, Uptown girl, Goodbye yellow brick road, We didn’t start the fire, Bennie and the jets, She’s always a woman, Crocodile rock and many many more.

Your favourite Elton and Billy songs are in safe hands with Cam and Sam, these professional touring NZ musicians have performed on live national television, commercial radio and featured in the NZ music charts in careers spanning two decades. this amazing piano man extravaganza features astonishing costumes, two grand pianos in black and white, a lighting show plus plenty of banter and all the songs you love.

Let's face it, Elton John and Billy Joel require little introduction, their music has provided a soundtrack for generations of loving fans. Englishman Sir Elton John has sold over 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He has more than fifty top 40 hits on the uk singles chart and us billboard hot 100, including seven number-ones in the UK and nine in the US, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums in the US.

American Billy Joel has sold more than 150 million records and ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world. Joel has had 33 top 40 hits and 23 grammy nominations. In 1999 he was inducted into the rock & roll hall of fame and has received the recording industry association of America diamond award, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.

Book now: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/elton-john-vs-billy-joel-nz-tribute/hastings/tickets

