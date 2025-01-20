Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition 2025: Final Round

Date: Tuesday 11 February 2025

Time: 18 & Under / Tarling Trophy (Over 35) Finalists 6.30pm Scholarship Division (19–35) Finalists 7.30pm

Venue: Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau

The Final Round of the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition 2025 promises an unforgettable evening of exceptional music. The event begins at 6.30pm with the 18 & Under category, followed by the Tarling Trophy for participants aged 36 and over. At 7.30pm, the Scholarship Division features 12 outstanding young singers performing opera arias of their choice, accompanied by pianist Rosemary Barnes.

This year, the competition received nearly 80 applications, showcasing an exceptionally high calibre of singers. The finalists represent the pinnacle of vocal talent in Aotearoa and beyond.

The evening will be hosted by MC Jack Bourke, with adjudication by Patricia Wright, Claire Caldwell, and Uwe Grodd.

Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Simply come to the Due Drop Events Centre on Tuesday 11 February, and enjoy a night of world-class entertainment. Following the performances, attendees are invited to a post-event gathering where the competition winners will be announced.

The 2025 Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition finalists are:

18 & UNDER FINALISTS

Maria Gow, Anastasia Puttick, Katie Brown, Nikau Grace Chater, Alice Carter, Samuel Mataete

TARLING TROPHY FINALISTS

Hans van Zelst, Zoe Ciu, Sam Elmi, Stephanie Cortesi

OVER 18 FINALISTS

Jasmine Jessen, Olivia Forbes, Mairead McCaughan, Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, Ellis Carrington, Breony Bearman, Rong Zhang, Emma Jones, Edward Smith, Jessica Webber, Wesley Haotian Yu, Erin Connelly-Whyte

About the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition:

Founded in 2023 in collaboration with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra, the Nicholas Tarling Aria Competition is dedicated to showcasing exceptional singing talent in New Zealand, with a particular focus on the South Auckland area. Established to honour the legacy of Professor Nicholas Tarling, a world-renowned historian of Southeast Asia and a passionate opera lover, the competition is a beacon for emerging artists, providing a platform for their artistic exposure, and contributing to the rich tapestry of Aotearoa’s musical culture.

