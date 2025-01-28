Hope Family Funerals Becomes Tauranga’s First Certified Funeral Home For Natural Burials

Hope Family Funerals is the first funeral home in Tauranga to receive certification for natural burials.

This certification, granted by Natural Burials New Zealand, underscores Hope Family Funerals’ commitment to giving families a variety of options so they can ensure their loved ones are laid to rest in a way that aligns with their values.

Natural burials are steadily rising in popularity as they provide an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional burials, emphasising minimal impact on the earth. The central principle is to return the body to the earth without including anything that would interfere with or pollute environmental processes.

When buried naturally, an unembalmed body is placed in a shallow grave in a casket made of locally sourced untreated wood or cardboard or a shroud. A tree is then planted on the plot with the cemetery eventually becoming a forest or native bush memorial.

“When my parents started helping other families with funerals in 1979, embalming was the default, and that did not sit well with them. They wanted the families to make that choice themselves, not the funeral home. So, we have always been strong supporters of caring for people as naturally as possible,” said Tony Hope, owner of Hope Family Funerals.

“Achieving the natural burial certification is a logical next step and helps us offer all available options to support families to be able to have the farewell they want, with their wishes respected.”

Natural burials are currently available to Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga residents at the following cemeteries: Hillcrest Cemetery (Whakatāne), Omahu Cemetery (Thames) and Forest Grove Natural Burial Area (Hamilton). A new natural burial cemetery is planned for Te Puke, though it will not be operational for at least a year.

For more information visit: www.hopefunerals.co.nz/natural-burials-tauranga

