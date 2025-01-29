Prestigious Awards For F5000 Drivers At SKOPE Classic

This weekend’s fourth round of the 2024/2025 SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series includes the awarding of the Bert Hawthorne Cup and the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy for those contesting the SKOPE Classic event.

Held at Christchurch’s Euromarque Motorsport Park (31 January to 2 February) it’s less than a week since the F5000 cars were last in action. Some familiar faces are back on the grid, while others take a break. Among the notable changes is local driver Michael Collins, who swaps his McRae GM1 for the Lola T332 (Graeme Lawrence HU28). Supporting him is team-mate Michael Hey in the McRae GM1. Feilding’s Kevin Ingram, piloting the Viceroy Lola T332 HU48R, brings a 13-point lead in the overall standings into the weekend. Meanwhile, Auckland’s Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) leads the A category standings by six points over Napier’s Tony Roberts (1969 McLaren M10A).

Drivers will face longer race distances this weekend on the challenging 3.33km circuit. Following Saturday morning’s qualifying session, the first race in the afternoon will be eight laps. Sunday’s schedule includes another eight-lap race in the morning, followed by the final 12-lap race in the afternoon, which will decide the winner of the Bert Hawthorne Cup.

The Bert Hawthorne Cup holds deep historical significance. Originally from Northern Ireland, Bert Hawthorne immigrated to New Zealand with his family in 1956, settling in Kaiapoi, just north of Christchurch. He began racing at Ruapuna in 1964 and quickly made a name for himself, notably defeating motorsport icons Kenny Smith and David Oxton at the opening Formula Championship race of the 1968/69 season. Like many ambitious racers of his era, Hawthorne was working/racing while based in the UK. Tragically, in 1972, he lost his life during a practice session at Hockenheim after slowing due to a mechanical failure and was struck from behind. It was none other than Niki Lauda who raised the alarm following the incident.

The cup awarded in his honour is the very one Hawthorne won at Brands Hatch in 1970. It serves as a poignant reminder of his early days racing at Ruapuna and his connections to the English and American circuits. Since its introduction, the cup has been awarded exclusively to F5000 drivers, with Blenheim’s Michael Hey the most recent recipient.

The weekend will also see the presentation of the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy. This special award recognises the driver who, across the event, displays the same exceptional speed, style, and unrelenting passion for F5000 racing that Stan Redmond, one of the founding members of the NZ F5000 Association, was known for. It was last awarded to Te Kauwhata’s Tony Galbraith (Lola T332 HU 38).

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

F5000 entry list: SKOPE Classic 2025

#, Driver, Car, Colour, Year

2 Grant Martin Talon MR1A Red 1975

5 Steven Ross McRae GM1 Blue 1973

7 Tony Roberts McLaren M10 A Orange 1969

12 Frank Karl McLaren M10 B Green 1970

30 Kevin Ingram Lola T332 Red/White 1981

48 Bruce Kett Lola T332 Blue 1974

63 Glenn Richards Lola T332 Black 1974

88 Tony Galbraith Lola T332 Yellow 1974

91 Codie Banks Talon MR1 Black 1973

99 Michael Hey McRae GM1 White 1972

14 Michael Collins Lola T332 Black 1974

2024/2025 Series Dates:

Round 1. MG Classic 8-10 November 2024 – Chris Amon Manfeild Feilding

Round 2. 10-12 January 2025 - Historic GP – Taupo International Motorsport Park, Taupo

Round 3. 24-26 January 2025 - NZIGP Legends of Speed (David Oxton) - Hampton Downs

Round 4. 31 Jan - 2 February 2025 -SKOPE Classic - Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, Christchurch

Round 5. 14-16 March 2025 – NZIGP Thunder at the Downs – Hampton Downs

Round 6. 10 - 13 April 2025 – George Begg Festival Teretonga Park, Invercargill

For more information on event dates, entry details, and how to follow the series, visit the official website www.f5000.co.nz and follow us on Facebook at F5000 New Zealand.

