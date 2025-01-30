Paint Wellington Red – Hospo Venues Welcome Lunar New Year Celebrations

Photo / Supplied

For the first time, Courtenay Place and participating hospitality venues will be adorned in red and offer specialty cocktails and dishes from 29 January to 16 February in a Sssip and Sssavor initiative as part of Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival.

Also included in the festival programme, dubbed Paint the Town Red, a Sssidewalk Sssideshow featuring street performers and musicians, dragon and lion dancers will be held on Courtenay Place from 6-9pm, on Saturday 1st February.

Asian Events Trust Chair Linda Lim says it’s excited to offer Wellingtonians a new way to participate in the annual festival.

“Food is a huge part of how our Asian communities celebrate the Lunar New Year. Wellington is famed for its culinary institutions, so it was a natural fit to bring Wellington’s best hospitality venues into the festival.

“We’re very excited to add these events into the festival programme for 2025 and work with the hospitality sector to enliven Courtenay Place.”

Jeremy Smith, Director of Trinity Group and spokesperson for Courtenay Precinct, encourages people to experience Wellington hospitality with the added flair of the Lunar New Year.

“The Lunar New Year Festival is a fantastic Wellington-wide event. The city really comes alive. We’re excited to work with the Asian Events Trust to bolster the local hospitality scene and give people yet another great way to enjoy local venues.

“As summer hits Wellington properly, it’s an extra inspiration to get out and try something new at bars and restaurants in the heart of the city.”

This year’s Lunar New Year Festival includes events around the city, including a fireworks display, pop-up dragon dances, and the main festival day on Saturday 16 February at TSB Arena.

2025 Lunar New Year Festival, 29 January to 16 February. For participating restaurants and bars see https://lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz/paint-the-town-red-restaurants-and-bars. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

