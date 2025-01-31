Kiwi Dub Icon Mt Eden To Release Latest Single “Reptile” On February 14

Long established as a household name in the dub scene, award winning producer Mt Eden has amassed over 150 million Youtube views alone and broken boundaries both locally and internationally.

After exploding onto the scene in 2009, with the release of his initially underground track Sierra Leone which achieved meteoric success after going viral on YouTube, Mt. Eden consistently remains ahead of the curve. Known for his signature sound featuring dynamic build-ups, intricate drum solos, and powerful drops, Mt. Eden has played a pivotal role in placing New Zealand’s electronic music scene on the global map.

With an album, 4 EPs, countless singles and multiple international collaborations under his belt, Mt Eden’s upcoming single Reptile serves as a follow-up to the Venom EP, released shortly before Christmas 2024. While Venom explored the mythical tale of the serpent in the Garden of Eden, Reptile delves deeper into the darkness, introducing the serpent’s twin; A shadowy force lurking in the depths of Mt Eden. With the release of Reptile Mt Eden is leading us down a heavier path, serving up a more powerful energy, geared to appeal to the primal, inner darkness in all of us.

