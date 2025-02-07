Addington Raceway's New Track Lighting

Addington Raceway is set to shine even brighter as racing under new track lighting begins this Friday, 7th February. The New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club (NZMTC) has been working closely with Signify, a world leader in lighting, to ensure the upgrade to our track lighting is world class, and meets the highest standards of safety for horses and all participants.

While minor refinements will be made by Signify in the coming weeks, the lights have been tested and approved for racing, marking a significant milestone in the long anticipated project.

“This upgrade ensures that Addington remains at the forefront of harness racing in New Zealand,” says NZMTC Chair John Hartnell.

“Our new lighting system enhances visibility, safety, and broadcast quality, helping us deliver the best possible experience for participants and fans.”

The project has been a collaborative effort between TAB NZ and its Rejuvenation Fund, Harness Racing New Zealand (HRNZ), and Entain, aligning with HRNZ’s ‘Future Starts Now’ strategy, and the ‘Friday Night Lights’ (FNL) concept. The goal of FNL is to create a dedicated, premium harness racing experience on Friday nights, with dual domestic meetings at Addington, Alexandra Park, or Cambridge Raceway.

HRNZ Chief Executive Brad Steele highlights the importance of the upgrade:

“This is a major step forward for our industry. The new lighting allows us to maintain high broadcast standards, create a top-tier racing environment, and continue making Friday night harness racing an unmissable event.”

The system replaces the previous lighting, installed before the 1995 Inter Dominion, and ensures that Addington remains New Zealand’s most high-profile and widely utilised harness racing track.

The first official race meeting under the new lights will take place on Friday 7th February, and racing fans are encouraged to come along and experience the improved night racing atmosphere firsthand.

For more information, and upcoming race events, visit www.addington.co.nz

