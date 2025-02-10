Champions And Contenders Set For 19th Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half

Wānaka, New Zealand

Champions and Contenders Set for the 19th Edition of Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half - World Multisport Champion Deborah Lynch Joins the Lineup!

Christchurch-based professional triathlete Mike Phillips, who has competed at Challenge Wānaka five times, is one of the familiar faces returning to this year’s event. Having placed second in both 2023 and 2024, Phillips has consistently shown his skill on the course, which he describes as one of his favourites globally. “I’ve raced Challenge Wānaka over both the full and half distance, and no matter where I race in the world, this event is still one of my favourites. The stunning scenery, the incredible community support, and the tough but rewarding nature of the race keep bringing me back year after year,” he shares.

A seasoned competitor, Tom Somerville, is excited to take on the new course this year. The Christchurch-based professional triathlete, who has consistently finished in the top 10, looks forward to the new challenges that the updated course presents. “This event has always been a highlight of my season,” Somerville says. “Wānaka is perhaps the best place in the world for swim, bike, and run. The spectacular setting and the race’s return to town make it a day I wouldn’t want to miss!”

Michael Tong, a Christchurch-based professional triathlete, took up the sport in 2018 and has quickly risen through the ranks. “Racing at Challenge Wānaka in 2021 was a memorable experience,” he recalls. "I’m thrilled to return and see how the new course stacks up, though I suspect I’ll be too focused on the race to take in the view!"

New Zealand athlete Tom Moulai, a former NCAA track star, is another athlete eager to test himself on the updated course. Transitioning from track to triathlon, Moulai placed 5th in his first middle distance event in Sydney last year. "Wānaka is a place I love to visit. It’s close to home, and not often do you get events like this in the South Island! It’s an iconic venue, and I’m super excited to race here to kick off the year and see where the body is at.”

Australian athlete Bailey Powell, a former elite hockey player who made the switch to triathlon at 22, and has already qualified for the 70.3 World Championships twice, is making his debut at Challenge Wānaka this year. Recently moving to Wānaka, Powell is especially excited to race on the familiar terrain he’s spent months training on.

Auckland-based triathlete Xander Marsh, who had a standout season with two age-group world titles and a national title at the 2024 Challenge Wānaka Aquabike, is eager to step up to the half-distance race. He will be joined by former champion Craig Savage, who claimed back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2016, and local triathlete Laurie Watson, both ready to take on the challenges of the updated course.

The women's field at the Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half showcases homegrown talent, local standout Danielle Donaldson, returns after winning the overall age-group title in 2024 and securing top finishes at Oxman, the 70.3 World Championships, and Tauranga Half this season.

With ambitions to turn professional in 2025/2026, she’s one to watch. With the hometown crowd behind her, she’s looking forward to soaking up the moment: “I am excited to see my family and friends on the run course and our epic community cheering along! It’s awesome to have the event based in town again because the atmosphere it creates is such a big part of what makes this race so special!”

Just a week after conquering the Kathmandu Coast to Coast and being crowned the 2025 World Multisport Champion, Deborah Lynch will make a quick transition from multisport to triathlon. Lynch delivered a flawless performance across 243km of running, kayaking, and cycling to claim the Longest Day title, holding off five-time defending champion and Wanaka’s own Simone Maier by just four minutes. Now, she’s trading river crossings and mountain passes for the crystal-clear waters of Lake Wānaka, the rolling bike course, and the stunning trails of the Challenge Wānaka Half, testing her speed in the 30-34 age group over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run. Meanwhile, local pro triathlete Bec Clarke, still recovering from injury, will compete in a team, aiming to retain her title as the fastest female swimmer.

The Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half is a marquee event within the wider Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival running from February 13-15. This multi-day celebration of endurance sport draws thousands of athletes and spectators to the region. This year’s race features a revamped swim, bike, and run course, designed to provide even more stunning views and challenging terrain, making it a must-do event for both seasoned pros and first-time competitors.

Festival Stats:

19th edition of the Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half

Over 2,900 athletes competing across all events.

An updated course featuring breathtaking views of Lake Wānaka, and the Southern Alps

The festival includes a range of events, with over 2,100 children competing in the Puzzling World Mini, Junior and Intermediate Challenges, the Mitre 10 Mega Adaptive Challenge, and Secondary Schools Challenge. Since 2013, more than 11,000 young athletes have taken part.

The Mitre 10 Mega Adaptive Challenge ensures inclusivity for 40 athletes with disabilities, while the Secondary Schools Challenge draws over 350 top young triathletes, serving as the Otago Secondary School Triathlon Championship.

The oldest competitor is 80 years old, with the youngest being 2 years old.

With Wānaka’s breathtaking landscapes, competitive athletes, and an incredible community atmosphere, the 2025 edition of Challenge Wānaka is set to be an exciting celebration of endurance sport.

For more information, visit www.challenge-wanaka.com.

