Strong Sunday Provides Sydney Silver Lining

09 February 2025

A polished start to Sunday’s racing at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix has helped earn valuable Rolex SailGP Championship points for the Black Foils in Sydney.

An eighth place overall on Sydney Harbour has the team sitting in fourth place (equal with Spain) on the season long leaderboard with 11 events remaining in Season 2025.

The rebound from Saturday was driven by a win in the second fleet race of the day on Sunday following on from a second place in the first fleet race. The win in the second race saw the team lead from the first mark and carry the lead for the duration of the race.

A highlight of both the first two races was the 100% flight time achieved by the team onboard Amokura. Those results were followed by a fifth place in the final fleet race of the day to continue picking up valuable points.

CO-CEO and Driver Peter Burling said it was an improved day all round.

“It was really nice to have the boat back at 100% and put together a really solid day. It was good for the team to prove we are going in the right direction for the rest of the season.

“For us it was about building through a few things we’ve been working on. It was great to get off the start line really well. For us it’s about continuing to build. Leo is doing an amazing job at continuing to improve that consistency and the relationships on the boat.”

Flight Controller Leo Takahashi said Sunday’s racing was a pleasing progression from Saturday.

“To come out and finish in the top two in those first two races showing some good fight felt really good. There’s lots to work on still so it’s a bittersweet feeling but I think we made good steps from Auckland and have good foundations to build from. I am looking forward to getting into the data and seeing where we can keep improving.”

KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney - FINAL LEADERBOARD

Emirates Great Britain - 10 points

Canada - 9 points

Australia - 8 points

Rockwool Denmark - 7 points

Switzerland - 6 points

France - 5

Spain - 4

New Zealand Black Foils - 3

Red Bull Italy - 2

Mubadala Brazil - 1

Germany Deutsche Bank - 0

United States of America - 0

The Rolex SailGP Championship moves to the United States of America next month for two events, opening with the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix starting on Saturday the 15th of March.

