A First-class Ticket: All Aboard For Agatha Christie’s Most Extravagant Murder Mystery

Auckland Theatre Company is thrilled to take audiences on a journey back to the nostalgic world of the 1930s for Agatha Christie’s thrilling whodunnit Murder on the Orient Express. Captivating audiences for generations, this production will bring to life one of the world’s most celebrated mysteries, filled with intrigue, danger, comedy and rich period detail, to the ASB Waterfront stage from 22 April – 10 May. With the support of Presenting Partner MiNDFOOD.

Auckland theatre luminary Shane Bosher will direct this masterful adaptation by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You), delivering a first-class theatrical experience that meets the high expectations of a classic Agatha Christie. The design will sweep audiences away to the grandeur of 1930’s Europe, with lavish period costumes and a set that brings the legendary train to life on stage.

Describing her stories as “halfway between a crossword puzzle and a hunt" Dame Agatha Christie, the best-selling novelist of all time, wrote Murder on the Orient Express after being inspired by her own travels on the historic train. The novel’s locked-room mystery, unforgettable characters, and shocking plot twists have cemented its status as one of the most ingenious plots in detective fiction.

A cast of ten accomplished New Zealand actors will bring to the stage Christie’s larger-than-life characters; some of the wealthiest people in the world. Cameron Rhodes (King Lear, North by Northwest) takes on the iconic role of Hercule Poirot, the greatest detective of all time. With over 100 theatre productions to his name, Rhodes steps into the shoes of acclaimed actors like Kenneth Branagh, Orson Welles, and Peter Ustinov, adding his own unique interpretation to this timeless character.

Agatha Christie is famed for writing strong female roles that flaunt both agency and fortitude. These fabulous characters—and the amazing wāhine who represent them include the incomparable Rima Te Wiata (We Were Dangerous, The Life of Galileo) as the outspoken and dramatic American Helen Hubbard; the legendary Jennifer Ludlam (Shortland Street, Peter Pan) as the aristocratic Russian Princess Dragomiroff; rising star Mirabai Pease (Shortland Street, Evil Dead Rise) as the intelligent and enigmatic Mary Debenham; established filmmaker and performer Sophie Henderson (Fantail, The Writer) as the striking and mysterious Hungarian beauty Countess Andrenyi; and acclaimed newcomer Bronwyn Ensor (Shortland Street, Émilie) as the nervous Swedish missionary Greta Ohlsson.

Joining them in this most murderous and entertaining tale are Mayen Mehta, Ryan O’Kane, and Edwin Wright. Whether you're unraveling the mystery for the first time or revisiting a favourite, the journey is just as gripping. Like the magnificent characters aboard the Orient Express, the audience, too, must guard its secrets. One thing is certain - people will leave the theatre as part of a conspiracy, sworn to silence.

With over 2,500 advance tickets already sold to the limited 3-week season, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is fast tracked to become one of Auckland's biggest theatrical hits of the decade.

To ensure all audiences are welcome to come to see this work there are $20 access tickets for Relaxed, NZSL-Interpreted and Audio Described performances. Other ways to save include $30 tickets for Under 30 year olds, supported by Europcar.

Auckland Theatre Company presents

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

22 April – 10 May

ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

Tickets and info www.atc.co.nz 09 309 3395

Presenting Partner: MiNDFOOD

Creative Team:

Director - Shane Bosher

Set Design - John Verryt

Lighting Design - Sean Lynch

Costume Design - Elizabeth Whiting

Video Design - Harley Campbell

Sound Design - Paul McLaney

Accent Coach - Kirstie O’Sullivan

Cast:

Bronwyn Ensor – Greta Ohlsson

Sophie Henderson - Countess Andrenyi

Jennifer Ludlam - Princess Dragomiroff

Mayen Mehta - Hector MacQueen

Ryan O'Kane - Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett

Mirabai Pease - Mary Debenham

Cameron Rhodes - Hercule Poirot

Rima Te Wiata - Helen Hubbard

Edwin Wright - Monsieur Bouc

© Scoop Media

