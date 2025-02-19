Excitement Builds For Trundles New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship 2025 At Midhirst On March 8th

Midhirst, Taranaki – Saturday, March 8, 2025, will see the country’s fastest offroad racers tackle the challenging Midhirst race track for the Trundles New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship 2025, brought to Taranaki in association with CT CIVIL. With national titles on the line and fierce competition from racers across New Zealand, this event is shaping up to be one of the most exciting offroad races of the season.

“It’s fast, it’s jumps, and it lands well – that’s what offroad racing is all about,” says event organiser Jess Fairclough, and this weekend promises to deliver exactly that. Over 50 racers are set to compete, including a number of talented local drivers from Taranaki, each determined to make their mark on the track.

Taranaki Talent on Display

The home team from Taranaki is ready to show what they’ve got on their local turf. Among the local racers are some of the region’s top competitors:

Lance Fox (U70) , who currently holds 3rd place in Class U after the first round, is looking to consolidate his position and climb the ranks.

, who currently holds 3rd place in Class U after the first round, is looking to consolidate his position and climb the ranks. Chris Trundle (881) , a seasoned competitor, is always a threat on the track and is sure to challenge for a podium finish.

, a seasoned competitor, is always a threat on the track and is sure to challenge for a podium finish. Indy Rice (J11) , who placed 2nd in Class J after round 1, is looking to secure a top spot.

, who placed 2nd in Class J after round 1, is looking to secure a top spot. Jared Nagle (368) , who finished 2nd in Class 3 after the first round, is a local contender to watch out for, along with Andrew Green (341) , who currently leads Class 3.

, who finished 2nd in Class 3 after the first round, is a local contender to watch out for, along with , who currently leads Class 3. Jack Rice (1NZ), the current New Zealand Junior Champion, leads Class M after round 1, and is hungry for victory.

Taranaki fans will have plenty to cheer for, as these drivers battle it out for the Trundles New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship title and the prestigious CT CIVIL championship titles.

National Talent Gathers for Thrilling Showdown

Racers from across New Zealand are coming to Midhirst to compete for the top spots in their respective classes. Some of the top drivers include:

Peter Gordon (458) from Palmerston North, who is leading Class 4 after round 1 and will be aiming for a strong finish.

from Palmerston North, who is leading after round 1 and will be aiming for a strong finish. Christian Alden (567) from Waikato, a rising star in offroad racing, will be pushing hard for a podium.

from Waikato, a rising star in offroad racing, will be pushing hard for a podium. Lachlan McWatt (M31) from Counties, who currently sits 2nd in Class M after round 1.

from Counties, who currently sits 2nd in after round 1. Jack Doland (J48) , also from Counties, is leading Class J after the first round and is a strong contender to maintain that position.

, also from Counties, is leading after the first round and is a strong contender to maintain that position. David Templeman (193) from Auckland, who is currently leading Class 1 points after round 1.

from Auckland, who is currently leading points after round 1. Neil Coutts (U32/NZ2) , the reigning Class U Champion , is currently leading his class and second overall in the national rankings.

, the reigning , is currently leading his class and second overall in the national rankings. Sareena Paterson (C70) from Waikato, the current Class C Champion and points leader, is aiming to extend her lead.

from Waikato, the current and points leader, is aiming to extend her lead. Andrew Rogers (S75) from Counties, 2nd in Class S after round 1, will be a force to reckon with.

from Counties, 2nd in after round 1, will be a force to reckon with. Brett Carlyle (J17) from Counties, is also a fierce competitor in Class J.

Thrilling Racing Awaits

The Midhirst race track is built for excitement, with high-speed straights, hairpin corners, and a massive jump to challenge even the most experienced racers. The 1.2km track, which is over 20 meters wide in some places, offers ample opportunity for passing and position battles throughout each race. With each class racing 5 laps per heat and 4 races per class, fans can expect fast-paced action all day long.

Event Details:

Location: Midhirst, Taranaki (Signposted from Stratford and Inglewood)

Midhirst, Taranaki (Signposted from Stratford and Inglewood) Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Racing Begins: 10am

10am Entry Fee: $10 per carload (Cash only; no EFTPOS available)

$10 per carload (Cash only; no EFTPOS available) Food & Drink: Coffee and food available all day at the venue

Coffee and food available all day at the venue Spectator Viewing: Plenty of areas to watch all the action up close

Don’t Miss the Action!

With the national championship titles on the line and fierce competition from both local and national racers, the Trundles New Zealand Offroad Racing Championship 2025 promises to be an unmissable event for motorsport fans. Get ready for a day filled with high-speed action, spectacular jumps, and intense racing as New Zealand’s best offroad drivers battle it out for the coveted chequered flag.

