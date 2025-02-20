Be Inspired By Disney: The Magic Of Animation | Ngā Tāoreore Tūmatarau

Whether you’re an animation fan or a lover of timeless storytelling, Disney: The Magic of Animation | Ngā Tāoreore Tūmatarau has something for everyone.

From the black and white early talkie Steamboat Willie (1928), the first synchronised sound animated short which introduced Mickey Mouse to the world, to the adventurous way-finder in Moana 2 (2024), discover how these stories were brought to life.

The internationally acclaimed exhibition of artworks opening today at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre features more than 600 art masterpieces, spanning almost 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios creative legacy.

It’s also the first time this exhibition has been bilingual\, with the title and exhibition text panels in English and te reo Māori.

Curated by the team at the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Disney: The Magic of Animation gives visitors a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of the incredible artistry that goes into creating so many beloved characters and stories.

Managing Director of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library Mary Walsh says the exhibition showcases the breadth of Disney and celebrates its history.

“We have over 65 million works in our collection, and we’ve hand-selected artworks to show what goes on behind the scenes.

“We’re incredibly excited for guests to see how the film makers and artists develop our stories and work through different ideas and concepts as they create the films we know so well.

“These rarely seen pieces reveal the development of beloved stories and animation techniques from dozens of classics ranging from Mickey Mouse’s first talkie Steamboat Willie to Frozen to Moana 2, which was only released last year, and we know resonates strongly with audiences here.

“What’s unique to our Wellington iteration is that this is the first time we’ve been able to include artworks from Moana 2, and it’s the final opportunity this exhibition will be available to the public as we wrap up its international ten-year tour.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says the artworks are inspiring, creative and touching, and show the diversity of talent and hard mahi that goes into the making of all thesememorable films.

“I invite everyone to step into the imagination of Disney’s animators and experience the magic and artistry that has brought joy to countless people around the world.

“I’m particularly excited for our tamariki to experience this exhibit, especially the celebration of films like Moana which reflect a commitment to inclusivity and representation.”

WellingtonNZ’s General Manager – Events and Experiences, Heidi Morton says Disney has touched the lives of many people across almost 100 years of animation, and there’s something for everyone in the exhibition to draw in locals and visitors alike.

“Whether you recognise the iconic Mickey Mouse ears or love the incredible music, this exhibition is for families and everyone who holds onto memories of Disney. It’s these types of exhibitions that add to Wellington’s vibrancy and make our city a must-visit destination.

“To see the artists’ imagination and their process up close will no doubt inspire the generations of creatives and would-be creatives who call Pōneke home, and for all those who visit our cultural capital.

“It’s also the finale for this exhibition, and the last chance for the public to enjoy this remarkable experience – so book your tickets now before it’s too late.”

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through timeless scenes from their favourite movies, to discovering the technical skills of animation artists and the role they play in crafting character and stories.

Guests can experience interactive animation stations where visitors of all ages can practice their colouring skills, take a spin around the ballroom from Beauty and the Beast, and witness an immersive projection experience of Alice endlessly falling.

The exhibition at Tākina runs from 20 February to 13 July 2025.

Tickets start at $12.90 for children aged 5-15 and $29.90 per adult. Family passes start from $48 (family of 3), and for the first time fans can purchase a Super-Fan ticket allowing unlimited entry, event discounts and more.

Visit WellingtonNZ.com/Disney for more information about tickets, bookings, and other exciting experiencesas part of the exhibition like Magic After Hours,Be Our Guest - Magic Dance Party, A Bella Notte with Disney (a romantic Lady and the Tramp themed dinner), and get creative with Disney Crafting for the young – and young at heart.

