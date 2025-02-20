Wellington’s Own Queen Olivia III Launches Hilarious & Insightful Cat Guide At Unity Books

Wellington’s beloved drag queen, author, and cat enthusiast, Queen Olivia III, is set to launch their highly anticipated book, The Cat Operator’s Manual, at Unity Books Wellington on March 18, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Published by Chronicle Books San Francisco, The Cat Operator’s Manual is an inventive, humorous, and practical guide to understanding and coexisting with feline companions. Framed as a technical manual for "operating" cats, the book combines witty observations with genuinely useful advice, making it a must-read for cat lovers everywhere.

“Cats are complex, often misunderstood pets, and this book is a way to decode their behavior—while embracing the chaos,” says Queen Olivia III. “Think of it as a survival guide for anyone who’s ever wondered why their cat acts like they’re in charge.”

Event Details

Cost: Free

What: The Cat Operator’s Manual Book Launch

When: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Unity Books, 57 Willis Street, Wellington

Who: Queen Olivia III – Author, Illustrator, Drag Icon, and Feline Enthusiast

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-cat-operators-manual-book-launch-tickets-1247794840959

The event will feature a reading, Q&A session, book signing, and a few surprises inspired by Queen Olivia III’s signature mix of wit and flair. Attendees will get a first-hand look at the book’s unique take on feline behavior—blending scientific aesthetics with practical wisdom for cat owners.

This marks Queen Olivia III’s literary debut, cementing their reputation not only as one of New Zealand’s most iconic drag queens but also as an insightful, entertaining author and illustrator. The book is already generating buzz ahead of its North American release, with Queen Olivia III featured in the LA Times at CatCon 2024. Copies will be available for purchase at the event.

About the Author

Queen Olivia III is a long-time Wellington resident, drag performer, and now a published author and illustrator. Known for their sharp wit, love of cats, and engaging online presence, they have been named one of New Zealand’s most iconic drag queens. Their online persona incorporates a sci-fi-inspired “space station” theme, making The Cat Operator’s Manual a perfect extension of their creative world.

