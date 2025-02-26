Design Winner Announced For Apprentice Challenge

Jillian Wilson (Photo/Supplied)

Open Polytechnic student Jillian Wilson has been announced as the first-ever winner of the NZCB Apprentice Challenge design competition.

The competition is held by New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) in partnership with Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ) and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO).

Each year, NZCB Apprentice Challenge entrants build a project within an eight-hour time limit to demonstrate their building skills. Previously this project has been designed in-house by NZCB, but for the first time, this design phase became its own competition.

Architectural design students were asked to submit build plans for a durable planter box, with the winning design built by up to 100 apprentices when they compete in regional heats around the country on April 12.

Competition winner Jillian Wilson recently completed her architectural design studies, which she calls a ‘second career’ after being a homeschooling mother for 25 years.

“I’m from a construction family, so becoming an architect has always been a dream of mine. Now I have the skills, I saw the Apprentice Challenge design competition as an opportunity to challenge myself and do something a bit different.”

Jillian’s design is inspired by the functional simplicity of public seating in her local park in Auckland.

“My grandfather was a joiner by trade, so I wanted to use traditional carpentry techniques in the design and give apprentices something they likely haven’t done before, while providing a practical and durable final product.

“I look forward to seeing the craftmanship and personality on display as each apprentice approaches the design in their own way.”

Judges said Jillian’s design demonstrated a strong level of complexity, requiring apprentices to show precision and technical skill, while still being achievable in the 8-hour build timeframe.

Jillian’s winning design will be revealed to competing apprentices before the regional heats in April.

Malcolm Fleming, Chief Executive of Certified Builders, says the addition of the design competition to the Apprentice Challenge programme is part of NZCB’s focus to prepare apprentices for the future.

“When these apprentices get qualified to run their own projects, they will work closely with architects and designers to bring bespoke houses to life. For the 2025 Apprentice Challenge, we wanted to give apprentices a sense of that process.

“It was great to partner with ADNZ to provide this opportunity to their members, to achieve a design that was by students, for students.”

ADNZ Chief Executive Officer Keryn Davis says the competition aligned with their core purpose to educate designers throughout their careers, celebrate good design, and collaborate for the greater good of all.

“Jillian’s fantastic achievement as one of our student members is very well deserved, and she gains valuable experience for her future in the architectural design industry.

“Congratulations to Jillian and well done to all the other entrants for their hard work and creativity.”

When built, the planter boxes will be donated to a local community group chosen by each apprentice.

Entries for the NZCB Apprentice Challenge close on 20 March 2025. Entry is open to all apprentices in New Zealand of any age and in any stage of their apprenticeship and is free for NZCB and BCITO-aligned apprentices.

For more information and to register, visit www.apprenticechallenge.nz.

