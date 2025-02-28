Tūhura Otago Museum Unveils Iconic Display Dedicated To Martin Phillipps And The Chills

On Thursday, 27 February, Tūhura Otago Museum will unveil a special display case honouring Martin Phillipps, the legendary frontman and founder of the celebrated Dunedin indie rock band, The Chills. The unveiling comes exactly seven months after the news of Phillipps' passing on 28 July 2024, at the age of 61. This poignant moment will mark the beginning of a long term tribute to Phillipps’ legacy, which will be available to the public starting Friday, 28 February.

(Photo/Supplied)

The display, located in the Museum's Atrium, showcases a unique collection of iconic items from Phillipps’ personal and musical journey. The display includes the signature jersey worn in the “Pink Frost” video, and a recreation of the Heavenly Pop Hits compilation cover, featuring a vintage Fender guitar, Holden reverb chamber, and the iconic leather jacket, which carries special significance as it was worn in the "I Love My Leather Jacket" video. This song, written in tribute to the second Chills drummer Martyn Bull, who tragically passed away from leukaemia, reached number four on the NZ charts and number 25 on the UK Independent Singles Chart. The jacket is a symbol of the band's close bond and shared memories and a powerful visual link to the band's enduring legacy.

Dr Ian Griffin, Director of Tūhura Otago Museum, commented, "Martin Phillipps and The Chills are foundational to New Zealand's music history, and it is an absolute honour to showcase these items that represent his legacy. We are proud to not only celebrate his contribution to the Dunedin sound but also his global impact, as reflected in his incredible body of work."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Dr Griffin, who has had a close relationship with Martin and his family, has even gone so far as to name asteroids after both Martin Phillipps and The Chills in a further tribute to their place in history. "This display is just one more way to ensure that Martin’s contributions are remembered and appreciated, not just in New Zealand, but across the world," he added.

The display will continue to be highlighted during New Zealand Music Month in May. Following this, the collection will find a long-term home in the Museum's People of the World gallery. It will serve as a lasting reminder of Phillipps' contribution to both the Dunedin music scene and the broader international music community.

(Photo/Supplied)

The Phillipps family has donated the artefacts to the Museum. Phillipps’ sisters, Rachel Devereux and Sara Barham, expressed their deep gratitude, saying, "It’s incredibly humbling to see Martin’s legacy being honoured in this way. We know that these pieces are exactly where Martin would want them to be—celebrating his life and his music in a place that tells the story of New Zealand’s rich cultural history."

The display will showcase a large-scale recreation of the Heavenly Pop Hits album cover, complete with a collection of iconic items that symbolise The Chills' impact on the global music scene. Among these artefacts are images from Martin's personal collection, including memorabilia from The Chills, original drawings, family photos, and figurines. Several of these items were personally selected by Martin to be featured in the artwork for the new Spring Board LP, offering a deeper glimpse into the band's journey.

For fans, music lovers, and those who wish to celebrate the extraordinary life of Martin Phillipps, this display offers a rare opportunity to see some of the physical artefacts that shaped an unparalleled musical legacy.

