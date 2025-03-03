FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Comes To NZ

FIFA via Getty Images

New Zealand football fans will have a rare opportunity to witness the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy up close as it makes its way to Auckland next week as part of a global tour celebrating the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025™.

The trophy will be showcased at several key locations across Auckland from 13-15 March, including a special public viewing event at Kiwitea Street, home of Auckland City FC, on Saturday, 15 March.

As Oceania’s only representative at the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, Auckland City FC is preparing for a historic challenge against some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Boca Juniors.

A Special Moment for New Zealand football

Auckland City FC Chairperson Ivan Vuksich says the trophy’s arrival marks a significant moment for football in New Zealand.

“This is a landmark occasion for our club and our confederation. Competing in the FIFA Club World Cup is a historic achievement, and bringing the trophy to Auckland allows our players, supporters, and the football community to be part of the journey,” says Vuksich.

“We hope that supporters will take this chance to see the trophy up close and feel connected to the global stage we’re about to step onto.”

An Icon of Global Football Excellence

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy is one of football’s most prestigious symbols of club excellence. Designed by Tiffany & Co., the trophy features a 24-carat gold-plated finish with intricate engravings of the world map, the names of all 211 FIFA Member Associations, and inscriptions in multiple languages, including Braille.

Auckland is one of the final international stops before the tournament kicks off in June, with the trophy taking in 29 cities in 20 countries across 140 days in an epic tour that is redefining club football across the globe.

The trophy will spend three days in New Zealand, making it the longest stop in the Pacific region before returning to the United States for the final build-up to the tournament.

Auckland Events Schedule

The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy will be part of several exclusive events during its time in Auckland, including:

Thursday 13 March

A formal pōwhiri led by Ngāti Whātua at Orakei Marae, acknowledging the significance of the trophy’s arrival in Aotearoa.

Friday 14 March

A special media event at the Sky Tower, offering an iconic backdrop to showcase the trophy.

A football festival at Mount Roskill Intermediate School, celebrating the grassroots game and inspiring the next generation of Kiwi footballers.

A fan engagement event at Kiwitea Street on 15 March, giving supporters the chance to take photos with the trophy and meet members of Auckland City FC before their Northern League match with Tauranga City FC at 3.00pm NZST.

International Media in Attendance

The visit will also be documented by FIFA’s Trophy Tour team, with two film crews and international media outlets following Auckland City FC’s preparations for the tournament.

“For us, this is more than just an event—it’s an opportunity to celebrate football at every level in our community,” Vuksich says.

“From our senior players preparing to take on world-class opposition to the young kids at Mount Roskill Grammar dreaming of their own football journey, this trophy represents inspiration, achievement, and the global reach of our sport.”

FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025™

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ begins on 14 June in the United States, with Auckland City FC kicking off their campaign against six-time UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich on 15 June.

Football fans are encouraged to visit Kiwitea Street on 15 March for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy in person and be part of Auckland City FC’s journey to the world stage.

ABOUT AUCKLAND CITY FC: Auckland City FC plays in the New Zealand domestic football competition (Northern League, National League Championship and Chatham Cup) and Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League from its whenua at Kiwitea Street in Sandringham, Auckland and was founded in 2004.

