ANZ Premiership To Introduce Exciting Rule Innovations For 2025 Season

Netball New Zealand has unveiled a series of rule innovations for the 2025 ANZ Premiership, designed to elevate the experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.

Netball New Zealand CEO, Jennie Wyllie, said the changes reflect a commitment to innovation and fan engagement. We are always looking for ways to evolve the ANZ Premiership and ensure it remains a world-class competition.

“The introduction of the two-point shot in particular is a significant move that we believe will bring an added layer of excitement and drama to matches, encouraging teams to take on the challenge of a long-range shot”, she said.

“The ANZ Premiership has always been a showcase for high-performance netball, and these adjustments are about evolving with the sport while preserving its fundamental principles,” Wyllie said. “We’ve listened to our fans, players, coaches, and officials, and we are confident these changes will create a dynamic and engaging competition in 2025.”

The four key changes set to debut this season are:

1. Two-Point Shot – In an exciting new development, a two-point shot will be introduced in the final five minutes of each quarter, rewarding long-range shooting and adding a thrilling dimension to the competition.

2. Coach’s Box – Head coaches will now be permitted in a designated space in front of their team’s bench, allowing for more direct engagement and strategic communication with their players.

3. Team Timeouts – Each team will have the opportunity to call one timeout per half, providing a valuable moment to reset, strategise, and adjust tactics during the game.

4. Live Umpire Audio – Umpires will wear microphones with live audio broadcast in the stadium, offering fans greater insight into officiating decisions and improving clarity.

“We are excited to see how teams and players adapt to these changes and how they influence the style of play.” These rule innovations will add to the excitement of the league, providing new tactical elements for teams and creating an even more compelling experience for fans”, Wyllie said.

The 2025 ANZ Premiership season begins on May 10. For the full ANZ Premiership Draw go to anzpremiership.co.nz

