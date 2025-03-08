Steph Dryfhout Reigns Supreme At The Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards

The Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards celebrated the very best of rural athleticism, with world champion tree climber Steph Dryfhout taking centre stage as the Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson.

Steph’s outstanding achievements also earned her the RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year title earlier in the evening, making it a night for the Feilding expat to remember.

More than 400 athletes, administrators, and key figures from the food and fibre sector gathered to honour the country’s rural sporting elite, where Dryfhout’s dominance in her field was a standout moment.

“Steph’s victory in last year’s ISA International Tree Climbing Championship resulted from four years of relentless determination to claim the world title,” said Convenor of Judges Paul Allison MNZM.

A Night of Rural Sporting Excellence

Alongside Dryfhout, Timbersports powerhouse Jack Jordan claimed the PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year title, while harness racing rising star Carter Dalgety was named Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.

The gala dinner also celebrated individuals whose dedication extends beyond competition. Para-alpine skier Adam Hall, winner of the Permobil Rural Sportsperson with a Disability Award, was recognised for his unwavering resilience and inspirational journey in sport.

An array of distinguished guests graced the evening's festivities, including former All Black Coach Sir Wayne Smith; former Blackcap Captain Tim Southee; Sailor and Olympic Bronze Medallist Erica Dawson and Trampoline Olympic Bronze Medallist Dylan Schmidt.

The winners for each category are:

· Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award and the RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award: Steph Dryfhout, expat of Feilding – Tree Climbing.

· PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award: Jack Jordan of Taumarunui – Timbersports.

· The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award: Carter Dalgety from West Melton – Harness Racing

The recipients of the following categories are:

· Permobil Rural Sportsperson with a Disability: Adam Hall – Para Alpine Skier.

· The TAB Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award:

o Lyn Baigent – Shearing

o Ken & Karen Breckon – Harness Racing

· Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award:

o Jack Davis – Sheepdog Trialist

o Sir Mervyn Tutuiri Church - Rodeo

Alan Wallace – Ploughing

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background supported by Higgins Concrete: Cricket legend, Tim Southee.

Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards Winner profiles

RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Finalists:

Steph Dryfhout

Sport: Tree Climbing

Age: 29

Hometown: Feilding (expat)

Steph Dryfhout, through her unwavering perseverance, has solidified her position as one of the world’s top tree climbers. Her victory in the 2024 ISA International Tree Climbing Championship, after double qualifying by triumphing in both the 2024 ISA Asia-Pacific Tree Climbing Championship and the 2023 New Zealand Tree Climbing Championship, is a testament to her dedication and passion for the sport.

The International Tree Climbing Championship features only the best competitors from around the globe. To qualify, climbers must win either their national title or a global regional championship. In 2024, Steph went head-to-head with 35 of the world’s elite female tree climbers, including six-time world champion Josephine Hedger (UK), proving her strength on the global stage.

Tree climbing is a growing sport in New Zealand and worldwide. New Zealand hosts four regional competitions annually alongside its national championship, which determines international representatives. The 2024 International Tree Climbing Championship in Savannah, Georgia, featured 94 of the world's top climbers from 43 global chapters.

As the undefeated New Zealand women’s champion since 2018, Steph has represented New Zealand at four ITCC world championships, achieving 2nd place in 2019, 3rd in 2022, and 5th in 2023, before claiming the world title in 2024. She is also a two-time Asia-Pacific champion.

Looking forward, Steph’s goal is to win back-to-back world titles, particularly with the 2025 ITCC set to take place in New Zealand for the first time ever. Outside of tree climbing, she enjoys surfing and cooking and recently earned a Level 6 Diploma in Arboriculture.

Steph’s international achievements, unwavering determination, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure make her a deserving finalist for the RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year award.

PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Finalists:

Jack Jordan

Sport: Wood Chopping

Age: 28

Hometown: Taumarunui

Jack Jordan's unwavering dedication has propelled him to the forefront of the woodchopping world. His third consecutive Stihl World Champions Trophy win in 2024, where he set a new world record of 52.53 seconds in Milan, Italy, is a testament to his commitment. This victory solidified his dominance in endurance woodchopping, a discipline that demands competitors to complete four disciplines back-to-back.

Jack's success extends beyond the Champion’s Trophy win. He finished second in the Stihl Individual World Championship held in Toulouse, France, a remarkable feat that saw him accumulate 61 points across six disciplines. His contribution to New Zealand’s fourth-place finish in the Team World Championship, serving as the underhand cutter, is a source of pride for his country.

Jack continues to excel nationally, winning the David Bolstad Memorial World Title in the underhand chop at the Rotorua A&P Show in 2023. He was first selected for international competition at just 14 years old and has since accumulated 13 world titles, including ten individual wins and three team victories.

Beyond woodchopping, Jack is a dedicated farmer, managing a 4,000-acre sheep and beef farm near Taumarunui. His rugby background saw him play for the Taranaki Bulls and train with the Chiefs. A keen hunter, he balances his professional and sporting commitments with a passion for the outdoors.

Jack’s future is filled with exciting challenges and ambitious goals. He aims to reclaim the 375mm World Title Underhand Championship at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and defend his World Trophy title in 2025. These goals, if achieved, will further cement his place as one of New Zealand’s finest athletes.

Fonterra New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

Carter Dalgety

Sport: Harness Racing

Age: 21

Hometown: West Melton, Canterbury

Carter Dalgety had a breakout year in 2024, making history as the fastest junior driver ever to reach 100 career wins and clinching his first Junior Drivers’ Premiership with 67 wins. His success came despite spending three months overseas after winning the $15,000 Valachi Downs Young Scholarship, which allowed him to train and race in the United States.

His international experience included a win at the Meadowlands in New Jersey and a winning treble in Philadelphia, further proving his talent on the global stage. Upon returning home, Carter secured two major Group 1 victories—the $100,000 Invercargill Cup and the $250,000 Auckland Cup—with Republican Party, a horse trained by his parents, Cran and Chrissie Dalgety.

Harness racing is a highly competitive global sport, and Carter has consistently proven himself against New Zealand’s best drivers, including Tony Herlihy, Maurice McKendry, and Ricky May. His dominance in the Junior Drivers’ Premiership solidified his place among the sport’s rising stars.

In 2025, Carter is set to compete in the Ultimate Driver Championship in Brisbane, going up against some of the world’s best, including Dexter Dunn and Yannick Gingras. He also plans to travel to Sweden, using his remaining scholarship funds to gain further international experience and witness the prestigious Elitloppet, the world’s greatest trotting race.

Carter’s long-term goals include winning 100 races in a single season, returning to race in the USA, and ultimately claiming the New Zealand Cup. Outside of racing, he follows rugby and other sports and runs his clothing label, Fuego.

With his record-breaking achievements, international success, and drive for excellence, Carter Dalgety is a deserving finalist for The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Promobil New Zealand Rural Sportsperson with a Disability Award

Adam Hall MNZM, a distinguished New Zealand alpine skier, has been honoured with the Permobil Rural Sportsperson with a Disability Award at the 2025 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards. Despite having spina bifida, he began skiing at the age of six! Over the years, he has become a formidable presence in para-alpine skiing, representing New Zealand in five Winter Paralympic Games.

The Wānaka resident's Paralympic journey commenced at the 2006 Turin Games, and he achieved his first gold medal in the men's slalom standing event at the 2010 Vancouver Paralympics. He continued his success with another gold in slalom and a bronze in super combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. At the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, Hall added two bronze medals in super combined and slalom to his impressive record. Beyond the Paralympics, he secured multiple World Championship medals and was honoured with the Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award 2018. In recognition of his contributions to sport, Hall was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011.

Hall splits his time between Cardrona in New Zealand and Winter Park in the USA. In his downtime, he enjoys biking, kayaking, golfing, and spending time with his young family. His accolade as the Permobil New Zealand Rural Sportsperson with a Disability highlights his exceptional career and unwavering commitment to alpine skiing.

Recipients of the Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award

· Alan Wallace – At 86, Alan Wallace is a legend in New Zealand’s ploughing community. A retired farmer from Te Awamutu, he has spent over six decades shaping the sport, mentoring competitors, and contributing to its legacy. Alan made history in 1981 as the first New Zealander to win the World Ploughing Championship in Ireland. He represented NZ four times, placing 2nd in England (1971) and 5th in Sweden (1976). Domestically, he was the first North Island competitor to win the NZ Ploughing Championships and won the title four times! Beyond competing, Alan has played a crucial role in administering ploughing events. He designed NZ’s first 10-point judging system in 1985, served as President of the NZ Ploughing Association in 1987 and 1995, and continues to judge and mentor competitors. His innovative techniques and equipment designs have influenced the sport globally. Alan’s list of achievements and roles in the sport is immense. In 2024 alone, he was the Treasurer of the 2024 Power Farming NZ Ploughing Championships, coached Waikato competitors, judged at national and regional contests, and improved the efficiency of judging systems. He remains a Patron of the NZ Ploughing Association. Alan’s contributions extend to his community. A Kihikihi Lions Club member for 47 years, he received the Melvin Jones Fellow award in 2024. He was inducted into the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame (2009) and Cambridge Sports Walk of Fame (2003). He has served in leadership roles across farming, vintage cars, and community organisations. Alan was a dairy farmer for 18 years and a beef and cropping farmer for 30. He is passionate about introducing young competitors to the sport. While he no longer travels long distances, he continues coaching NZ competitors, aiming to see another Kiwi win the World Championships.

· Jack Davis – At 83 years old, Jack Davis of Lowburn, Cromwell, is a New Zealand Sheepdog Trials stalwart. His journey in the sport began in 1952 at 11 years of age when he won his first competition at Waipahi, earning ten shillings with his dog, Ned. That early success marked the beginning of a lifetime dedicated to dog trialing. Jack has been a Lowburn Collie Dog Club member since 1976 and has won multiple Otago Centre Championship titles. From 1980 to 1985, he and his dogs held the coveted "Top Dog" title in both Heading and Huntaway disciplines for five consecutive years. His leadership and service to the sport have been unwavering. He has held executive roles at both club and centre levels, including President, Secretary, and Centre Delegate. He has also served on the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association Council for over twenty years. Beyond competition, Jack has been an influential judge, officiating across the South Island, including the prestigious South Island Championships in 1999 and the New Zealand Championships in 2001. His deep commitment to dog trials extends to his work on the South Island Grounds Inspection Committee for over 15 years. Outside of dog trials, Jack's passion for Curling has seen him serve as Secretary of the Lowburn Club for 25 years. In 2009, he was named 'My Lord' of New Zealand Curling, ensuring the sport's rich traditions endure. In 2024, Jack and his wife Claire were honoured with the Paul Harris Fellow National Award for outstanding community service. Jack describes their efforts as: "We are like paradise ducks; we do everything together."

· Sir Mervyn Tutuiri Church – At 75 years old, Sir Mervyn Tutuiri Church is a monumental figure in New Zealand rodeo, embodying a legacy built on unparalleled success, mentorship, and dedication to the sport. Sir Mervyn, a shepherd with the Onuku Māori Lands Trust in Rerewhakaaitu, has extended his influence far beyond his local community, reaching the international stage with his induction into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Colorado, USA. With an extraordinary career boasting 30 NZRCA titles, Sir Mervyn’s competitive prowess is legendary. Notably, he holds the Guinness World Record for 15 consecutive All-Round Championships, a feat unmatched in rodeo history. His dominance spanned three decades, excelling in Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, and Rope and Tie events. His accomplishments have been recognised with prestigious honours, including the NZ Order of Merit and induction into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame. In 2002, he was awarded Life Membership to the NZRCA, cementing his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Beyond his competitive achievements, Sir Mervyn has profoundly impacted the rodeo community as a mentor and horse trainer. His exceptional eye for talent has produced numerous NZRCA Horse of the Year winners, influencing four generations of champions. Even today, Sir Mervyn continues to train and break horses, ensuring the next wave of competitors is well-prepared. His legacy is further solidified through his community leader and innovator role. He founded the Gambler Trophy, which has become one of Aotearoa’s premier horse sports events. His dedication to rural sports extends to dog trials and pig and deer hunting, reflecting his deep connection to New Zealand’s outdoor heritage. As the recipient of the Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award, Sir Mervyn Tutuiri Church’s enduring influence on New Zealand rodeo is celebrated.

Recipients of the TAB Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award:

· Ken and Karen Breckon – Ken and Karen Breckon are harness racing's power couple, whose influence and commitment have shaped the sport in New Zealand and beyond. Renowned as breeders of premium racehorses, they are also long-term owners, syndicators, sponsors, and harness racing champions. In 2024, the Breckons achieved remarkable success with 83 individual Breckon-bred winners across New Zealand, Australia, and the USA, including four Group 1 winners. Their commitment to the industry was further demonstrated by opening a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar complex at Breckon Farms, underscoring their long-term vision for harness racing. Ken and Karen's passion for the sport is generational. Following in the footsteps of Ken's father, George, and grandfather, Joe Bowyer, Ken and his late brother Peter, bought their first racehorse, Megaera, in 1995, marking the beginning of a legacy that continues to thrive. Their success as owners of champion trotter I Can Doosit catapulted them into the spotlight as prominent breeders and owners, solidifying their reputation in the industry. Their vision extends beyond racing, introducing new people to the sport and maintaining engagement through syndications. In 2024, Ken, alongside Richard Cole, secured Keayang Zahara for the first-ever $500,000 THE ASCENT slot race at Addington. The unbeaten trotter won and has since maintained a flawless 14-from-14 record. Their influence continues with the next generation, as their oldest son, George Breckon, branches into syndication, expanding the family legacy. Beyond harness racing, Ken and Karen run Hydroflow, which employs 150 people across Australasia. They enjoy golf, support rugby through the Blues Family Foundation, and are loyal fans of the Warriors. Ken and Karen Breckon's unwavering dedication, innovative vision, and influential leadership have transformed harness racing and ensured its vibrant future, making them truly deserving recipients of the TAB Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award.

· Lyn Baigent – A dedicated figure in New Zealand’s shearing sports scene, Lyn Baigent has been the backbone of competition results for over 30 years. Based in Wakefield in Tasman, Lyn has played a crucial role in ensuring fair and accurate scoring at shearing competitions, an essential yet often overlooked part of the sport. During the 2023-2024 season, Lyn served as the official points scorer for five major shearing competitions in the Top of the South: Nelson, Golden Bay, Tapawera, Reefton, and Murchison. The role requires exceptional attention to detail, recording and collating scores for time and quality, and placings under immense pressure to ensure semi-finalists and finalists are accurately determined within a short timeframe. Lyn has been the sole points scorer for most shearing competitions in the Top of the South for over thirty years, evolving from manual paperwork to computer-based results. Her role is demanding and critical, often requiring her to travel over 100km to events alongside her husband, David, a long-time shearing competition judge. Shearing is a highly competitive sport. World championships are held every 2-4 years, attracting competitors from over 30 countries. Lyn’s meticulous work has ensured the integrity of results at more than 100 competitions, contributing significantly to the sport’s history and competitive standards. Lyn hopes to find and mentor a successor to continue this crucial role, ensuring the smooth running of shearing competitions for future generations. Outside the sport, Lyn enjoys scrapbooking, a creative outlet that contrasts with the precision required in competition scoring. Lyn Baigent the longest serving Shearing Sports New Zealand points-scorer in the history of the sport and is a well-deserving recipient of the Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award.

The recipient of the Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background supported by Higgins Concrete – Hailing from the farming community of Waiotira in the far North, Black Cap Tim Southee has amassed an impressive cricket resume. Since his debut for New Zealand in 2008 at 19 years of age, the right-arm fast-medium bowler has been an integral member of the team in all three formats of the game, throughout his impressive 18-year international career. Tim has been at the forefront of New Zealand’s ‘golden generation’ of cricket, which has seen the Black Caps a consistent force on the world stage, as evidenced by the World Test Championship victory over India in 2021. Tim retired from international cricket in December 2024. The former captain’s work ethic, resilience, and leadership see him acknowledged as one of our greatest cricketers. He leaves the game as the only player globally to take more than 300 test wickets, 200 ODI wickets, and 100 wickets in t20 internationals. In total, Tim has taken 776 international wickets, the most by any New Zealander.

