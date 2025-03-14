World-First Musical Comedy About NZ’s Road Rule Fight To Premiere In Wellington

A major musical comedy inspired by New Zealand’s Give Way rule will make its world premiere next month and thrust its writer, a Southland postie by day, into the spotlight.

Give Way – The Musical opens at Circa on 26 April and takes audiences back to 2012, when the country’s eccentric rule favouring right-turning drivers was reversed, sparking outcry and concern. It features a cast of five, live music and original songs.

The story follows idealistic Sophie who, wanting to make the world a better place, joins the Ministry of Transport. She seizes on fixing New Zealand’s Give Way rule, but not everyone’s keen on a change. A protest movement gathers, the sides go to war, and dirty tactics begin. Amid the mayhem, Sophie attracts a different kind of attention from a lovestruck young workmate, Ben.

The script won writer Steven Page the 2023 McNaughton South Island Play Award, with judges declaring it ‘Hilarious and unique – an inherently Kiwi story with a universal message’.

Everyone will recognise themselves in the story, says Steven Page. “We get easily worked up over small things, and changes that shouldn’t be a big deal get blown out of proportion. I’ve dialled up what happened so people will see how entertaining a kerfuffle it was. But audiences will find truth in it, and hopefully the play will make them think.”

Before its reversal our Give Way rule was uniquely odd internationally, so the play couldn’t be more New Zealand in its subject and humour, says producer Dave Armstrong.

“Nobody but a Kiwi could write a play like this. As far as we’re aware this is the world’s first musical about a fight over a road rule. It’s a gentle satire sending everyone up – Wellington bureaucrats and furious ‘groundswell’ objectors – written by a huge talent with a brilliant eye and ear for Kiwi mannerisms. Think Gliding On, with great songs.”

Previously a TV skit writer, Steven Page has been a South Island postie for nearly 25 years. He presently delivers parcels to the small Southland township of Wallacetown. This is his first major stage production and heralds his arrival as an exciting new playwriting talent.

Give Way – The Musical is directed by the acclaimed Jacqueline Coats with music direction by Hayden Taylor. Its superlative cast includes Bronwyn Turei, Carrie Green and Alex Greig playing a variety of characters, and rising talents Lily Tyler Moore and Jackson Burling as Sophie and Ben.

The show is perfectly timed for Wellingtonians, says Dave Armstrong. “We’re in the middle of a recession and the news is always grim. While serious drama about big issues has its place, it’s also nice to laugh together about how, in this country, traffic issues rile everyone up.”

