Talented Alt-Indie Artist Mim Jensen Shares Captivating New Ep 'Shadow Of The Gift'

“…the EP [SHADOW OF THE GIFT] confirms Mim Jensen as an artist who continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of her sound while staying true to the lyrical rawness that defines her work.” – 13th FLOOR

Following on from the release of latest single ‘Safe In Body’, MIM JENSEN today unveils her second EP SHADOW OF THE GIFT, a collection of six powerful, poignant and emotionally illuminating tracks.

With her unique, confessional song-writing style, SHADOW OF THE GIFT is a captivating exploration of introspection and longing, as Jensen mines her own emotions and relatable experiences in a heartfelt showcase of vulnerability with purpose.

A naturally gifted writer, Jensen’s heartache-fuelled music continues to impress as a bold explorer of self-reflection, discussing deeply personal topics such as historical trauma and emotional conflict that can propel people forward towards a path of self-healing.

With SHADOW OF THE GIFT Jensen is very centred in her healing era, and the songs on this EP symbolise her growth and journey as both an artist, and an individual. Taking the listener on an aural trip of introspection and longing, the EP title refers to shining light on the dark parts for the ‘gift’ to reveal itself, and how everything we experience is interconnected and an integral part of the process.

Jensen explains: “A huge part of healing involves being brave enough to go to those dark places, but the irony is that the darkness isn’t good or bad, it is simply parts yet to be welcomed with love. If you flip Shadow Of The Gift, it reads Gift of the Shadow – a non-dualistic portrayal being the essence of this body of work. It means so much to me, and I can’t wait for her to be yours!”

SHADOW OF THE GIFT is a wonderful collaboration between Jensen and Õtautahi Engineer and Producer Will McGillivray aka Goodwill, who also mixed the songs and played multiple instruments on the tracks.

The first single to be released off SHADOW OF THE GIFT was ‘Same Blood’, closely followed by ‘Past Life’ which enjoyed impressive international traction having been added to more than a dozen college radio stations in the United States. It also saw huge growth on Spotify and Apple Music streaming numbers due to being added to numerous playlists.

Powerful and poignant, ‘Safe In Body’ was the next track to be dropped, and fans should look out for a soon to be released video. Finally, the focus track for the EP is ‘PTP’, a song that captures the feeling of desperately wanting to feel safe in our bodies, and can be seen as a love letter to Self.

A stunning young talent, Mim Jensen boldly showcases her vulnerability through her beautiful music and finely-crafted lyrics. With her fearless ability to do emotional deep-dives, Jensen is a unique and honest song-writer who readily shares of herself as she continues her mission towards living a life based on unconditional love and the interconnectedness of all.

SHADOW OF THE GIFT TRACK LISTING: 1 ‘Past Life’ – second single 2 ‘Same Blood’ – first single 3 ‘PTP’ – EP focus track 4 ‘Dream Spinning’ 5 ‘Warm Gun’ 6 ‘Safe In Body’ – third single

