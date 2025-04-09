Loopy Tunes Release Album Mā: Matariki For Tamariki

Today, Loopy Tunes (Preschool) Music released their Matariki album 'Mā: Matariki for Tamariki'.

A 13-track assortment, ‘Mā: Matariki for Tamariki’ was made with the support of NZ on Air Tamariki funding. In collaboration with producer Thom O'Connor, the Ōtautahi-based sister duo, Siu and Leah, made the album for "our little ones to help them understand Matariki and grow up singing and dancing to the waiata".

‘Feed The Stars (Hautapu Song)’,'Hiwa-i-te-rangi', 'Te Waka o Rangi (Pōhutukawa)', 'I Love Huawhenua (Tupuānuku)' and 'Huarākau Is Fruit (Tupuārangi)' preceded the album’s release. These waiata are accompanied by fun lyric videos that can be found on the Loopy Tunes (Preschool) Music YouTube channel here.

Siu Williams-Lemi and Leah Williams-Partington make up Loopy Tunes Music. With ancestral links to the largest Māori tribe in Aotearoa, Ngāpuhi, and the friendly islands of Tonga, the sisters bring a super-fun cultural vibe to the children’s music world. They are recognised for their reorua/bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s waiata, sung in their beautifully harmonious style.

With a growing catalogue of over 170 waiata, their album 'Mā: Matariki for Tamariki' follows “Kahurangi: Little Treasures” – a 23-song assortment of mostly bilingual tunes that young tamariki and the young at heart will enjoy, released in October 2024.

2025 will see the duo touring the North Canterbury region through to Kaikoura in April, followed by an extra special tour to Northland in October to visit their iwi whenua, maunga and marae. Alongside touring, they are looking forward to continuing their new fortnightly YouTube series, “Music Time with Loopy Tunes”.

‘Mā: Matariki for Tamariki’ is available now on all streaming platforms, made possible by NZ on Air Tamariki funding.

