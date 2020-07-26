Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZISA National Treasurer Resigns

Sunday, 26 July 2020, 6:58 pm
Press Release: NZISA

Special General Meeting (SGM) and by-election to be held on 16th August

The New Zealand International Students’ Association (NZISA) regretfully announces that Steven Wang has resigned from his position as National Treasurer.

Steven has been National Treasurer since his election in March and has been a valued member of the National Executive. On behalf of the NZISA National Executive, we wish Steven all the best in his future endeavours.

NZISA has appointed Elwyn Su as Interim National Treasurer until the Special General Meeting (SGM) on 16th August. Nominations for the by-election will open on Monday 27th July at 9am. For more information, please see our website.

