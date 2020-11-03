Te Rito Maioha Welcomes Chris Hipkins’ Appointment As Minister Of Education

Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) congratulates Chris Hipkins on his reappointment as Minister of Education.

We appreciate his commitment to the ECE teacher workforce and investment in ECE programmes.

“We are encouraged that Minister Hipkins will be able to continue the work he has begun”, says Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“Minister Hipkins has proven himself to be a Minister who is willing to listen to the early childhood sector and work with us to achieve a high quality, equitable sector.”

“We hope that his understanding of the urgent need for pay parity for all early childhood teachers will continue to drive funding increases, and we are pleased that the work started under the Early Learning Action Plan, He Taonga te Tamaiti - Every Child a taonga will be completed.”

“We look forward to continuing our work with Minister Hipkins over this next term of government,” says Kathy Wolfe.

