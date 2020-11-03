Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Rito Maioha Welcomes Chris Hipkins’ Appointment As Minister Of Education

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) congratulates Chris Hipkins on his reappointment as Minister of Education.

We appreciate his commitment to the ECE teacher workforce and investment in ECE programmes.

“We are encouraged that Minister Hipkins will be able to continue the work he has begun”, says Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“Minister Hipkins has proven himself to be a Minister who is willing to listen to the early childhood sector and work with us to achieve a high quality, equitable sector.”

“We hope that his understanding of the urgent need for pay parity for all early childhood teachers will continue to drive funding increases, and we are pleased that the work started under the Early Learning Action Plan, He Taonga te Tamaiti - Every Child a taonga will be completed.”

“We look forward to continuing our work with Minister Hipkins over this next term of government,” says Kathy Wolfe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

One week prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>


Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 