Lighting Technician Wins Skills Active Apprentice Of The Year, Shares His Story In A New Video

Lucas Tofani Souza loves to make people smile through the magic of entertainment and events.

Lucas, who works as a lighting technician for ETS/Hang-Up Entertainment in Christchurch, has just been named Skills Active Aotearoa Apprentice of the Year.

Every year this title goes to an exceptional apprenticeship graduate who has demonstrated talent, hard work and a commitment to increasing the health and wellbeing of New Zealand communities, through sport, recreation or performing arts.

Lucas, who completed the New Zealand Certificate in Entertainment and Event Technology (Level 4), has shared the story of his learning journey in a brand new video.

Originally from Brazil, Lucas came to New Zealand with the goal of building on his experience and boosting his CV.

Despite English not being his first language, he loved completing his apprenticeship and especially the opportunities it provided to learn and exchange ideas with his peers, managers, and his Skills Active assessor.

“Having a qualification, as a technician in the entertainment industry - it's professional and personal development. If you're passionate about it, if you want to take a next step, everyone should do it.”

Lucas will be presented with his Apprentice of the Year award in front of his friends and colleagues, in the coming weeks. For more on his apprenticeship experience, check out the video.

© Scoop Media

