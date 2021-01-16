Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

A Chance To Return, But At What Cost?

Saturday, 16 January 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: NZISA

$20,000 for living expenses, $3,100 for MIQ facilities, $250 for a new visa. How many stranded international students can afford to come back?

The New Zealand International Students’ Association (NZISA) is pleased to announce that the Government has approved the return of a second cohort of international students as early as April 2021. This cohort will consist of 1000 international students studying at a bachelor’s degree level and above. This move is a positive continuation from the Government’s decision last October to provide an exemption for 250 PhD international students. NZISA commends the Government for taking the initiative to bring back more international students, upholding their responsibility to deliver the Recovery Plan for the International Education Sector. It shows that the government has been responding to the lobbying efforts from NZISA, tertiary institutions and key education agencies.

This exemption brings immense opportunity to international students whose studies have been disrupted by COVID-19, however, there is a huge upfront cost for their return. The selected 1000 international students will have to prove that they possess $20,000 in funds, an increase of $5,000 from the previous requirement for living cost. On top of that, returning students will have to shoulder the full cost of MIQ facilities at $3,100 per person. With additional costs such as visa application fees and flight tickets, each student would have to prepare approximately $25,000 in total to take up this opportunity. Although the demand for a spot on this exemption will be high, NZISA is concerned that the associated financial requirements will prove too costly for many international students.

Institutions paved the way in 2020 by subsidising half the cost of MIQ facilities for the 250 returning PhD students. This is a step in the right direction for tertiary institutions and it reflects positively on our national image as a world leader in tertiary education. NZISA encourages institutions to continue doing so by supporting this cohort of 1000 international students with half of their MIQ cost. NZISA supports the introduction of this new exemption, however, NZISA strongly advocates for the living cost requirement to remain at $15,000 for all international students. This will allow a more equitable selection of international students from all economic backgrounds to return to New Zealand.

NZISA would like to highlight the importance of continual efforts from the Government and tertiary institutions to provide COVID-19 support to international students onshore and offshore. NZISA seeks to advance the border recovery progress by continuing to work closely with government agencies and our key stakeholders to ensure that the international student voice is heard.

For more information for tertiary international students on the new border exemptions, please visit the Ministry of Education website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZISA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 