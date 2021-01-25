SIT Open Nights – Still Places Available For 2021

If you’re uncertain about what to do with your 2021, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) has upcoming Open Nights to help make those important decisions.

There are limited places available in some programmes for study this year, and the Open Nights are a great format for asking questions, meeting staff and finding out how to enter into study at the Invercargill campus.

Check out 2021 study options and speak with our experienced tutors, Heads of Faculty and staff, who will be on hand to assist with all enquiries. There are limited places available in the following programmes:

Bachelor’s Degrees:

Commerce, Environmental Management, Sport and Exercise, Therapeutic and Sports Massage, Hotel Management, Contemporary Music, Screen Arts (all strands), Information Technology

NZ Certificate and Diplomas:

Business (Small Business), Floristry, Digital Media and Design, DJ Electronic Music, Entertainment Event Tech, Music, Cookery, Hospitality Management, Hairdressing (Salon Support) Wellness and Relaxation Massage, Sport and Exercise, Information Technology

Master’s, Postgraduate Certificate & Postgraduate Diploma:

Environmental Management, Applied Health Sciences (Wellness and Rehabilitation), Information Technology

The Open Nights will be held in the SIT Café at the Tay Street Campus.

Dates:

Tuesday 2 February 2021

Tuesday 16 February 2021

Times: 4:30pm – 6:30pm

133 Tay Street, Invercargill

Kick-start that new career for 2021 with the right qualification from SIT. And don’t forget, the Zero Fees Scheme makes upskilling or retraining feasible for those not wanting to take on a large student loan in the process. That new qualification maybe be more affordable than you think, and it’s the perfect time to find out more. We look forward to seeing you soon!

