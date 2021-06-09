Congratulations Murray Bain, On Becoming An Officer Of The New Zealand Order Of Merit!

The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) offers sincere congratulations to Murray Bain for being awarded as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Murray is a valued member of the SIT Board of Directors, in addition to being Deputy Chair of NorthTec and a Board member of Ara Institute of Canterbury, all part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

Murray has been recognised for his contribution to tertiary education and digital learning. During his tenure as Chair of the council that governed the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand between 2013 to 2020, Murray worked alongside the Chief Executive to transform the organisation from a paper-based education provider to a fully digital institution. Murray’s expertise in digital learning and ensuring Māori equity underpins his valuable contribution to the governance of SIT.

SIT’s Board Chair Alison Broad was very pleased with the announcement.

“I am delighted that Murray has received this recognition. It is wonderful to see his contributions to tertiary education being acknowledged in this way.

Onno Mulder, SIT’s newly appointed Chief Executive too had high words of praise for Murray.

“It is wonderful to see that a member of SIT’s governance board has been recognised for the visionary work they have done within the sector.

© Scoop Media

