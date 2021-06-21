Mount Hutt Culinary Student Awarded Gold

Today a Mount Hutt College student cooked their way into the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) grand final.

Meghan Foster was crowned the regional winner for the Canterbury / Tasman region after she impressed judges with her dish titled Burnt Broccoli Salad, which featured broccoli mousse, jerk seeds, parmesan crisp and herb dressing.

Meghan Foster

The judges’ comments included praise for the presentation and flavoursome combinations, which beat out four other competitors.

Dish Title: Burnt Broccoli Salad Dish Description: Broccoli mousse, jerk seeds, parmesan crisp and herb dressing.

The five students from Mount Hutt College, Papanui High School, Nelson College and Kaiapoi High School had to prepare, cook and plate two individual portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes. The entrée’s main component of their dish included fresh NZ grown broccoli.

From here Foster will collaborate with a fellow school student to form a team to compete in the grand final in Auckland on September 8.

The remaining regional competitions are scheduled on:

Wellington - 25th June

Otago / Southland - 2nd July

Auckland North and South - 7th July

Waikato - 9th July.

The NSSCC is a celebration of the hospitality industry and the upcoming chefs. The competition is proudly sponsored by Bidfood, Moffat, 5+ A Day, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa and Vegetables.co.nz.

To register and more information visit www.nsscc.nz

© Scoop Media

