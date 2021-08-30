Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Left out of the support provided to the team of 5 million

Monday, 30 August 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: NZISA

Have international students been forgotten once again?

Closure of the National International Student Hardship Fund

Closure of Emergency Benefits for temporary visa holders

No working hour flexibility for international students in most essential services

 

Amidst the most recent COVID-19 lockdown, it has become evident that international students have yet again, been neglected by the Government as well as education providers. NZISA is extremely disappointed at the Government’s and education providers’ inaction and the lack of support for international students during this time of crisis. NZISA has received concerning reports from international students facing significant hardship during this prolonged lockdown, extenuated by the lack of employment opportunities available for foreign nationals, as well as the limited availability of culturally-responsive mental health support. The President of the University of Canterbury Students’ Association shared “International students are facing an exceptionally difficult time right now – many are isolated and away from their families”. We pay extensive international student fees, support local economies, and contribute to the New Zealand job market. At the same time we are cut off from our families who are also struggling abroad. The closure of the National International Student Hardship Fund (which NZISA advocated for, and granted last year), has also been disappointing, especially given that most support programs for domestic students have been renewed. This disparity between the support given to international students and domestic students continues to drive a wedge between our communities. It goes to show that international students aren’t a valued community in New Zealand and it shows a complete disregard for the immense contributions international students make to the country. We implore the Government to reconsider and explore options on re-opening up the National International Student Hardship Fund.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has decided to close Emergency Benefits for temporary visa holders after the 31st of August 2021. It was reasoned to NZISA that the Emergency Benefits were only available to temporary visa holders as a “...short-term solution...while temporary visa holders arranged to return to their home countries or supported themselves through employment”. However, the wide reaching effects of COVID-19 are far from short-term and most of our members deem it unrealistic to abandon their studies and return to their home country. As explained by an international student representative from the University of Otago, “the MSD needs to face the reality that temporary visa holders are struggling in other avenues of their life such as grocery shopping, rent, utilities which make up most of the reason why students apply for the hardship funds available in New Zealand.” While seeking employment would ease the financial burdens, it has been ever more challenging in the middle of a nationwide lockdown with numerous work restrictions prescribed by Immigration New Zealand on our student visas. While we fully support the Government’s decision to move New Zealand into lockdown, we cannot help but feel left out of the support provided to the team of 5 million. We urge the Government to extend the Emergency Benefits for Temporary Visa holders beyond 31st of August to cover the full Alert Level 3 and 4 period.

It is also very concerning to hear from our members that employers are discriminating against international students who work or want to work in essential services due to the 20 hours/week limit on the student visas. For example, several international students eager to support New Zealand’s pandemic response efforts applied to work in COVID-19 vaccination and COVID-19 response support teams, but were ignored by their local DHBs in favour of candidates without work restrictions. We believe that in the times of a national crisis, everyone in essential services should be treated equally regardless of their citizenship status. NZISA is therefore proposing for the Government to provide flexible visa conditions on working hours for all international students in essential services, as done for international students working in supermarkets. Immigration New Zealand could model the Canadian government’s approach in removing the 20-hour cap for all international students working in priority sectors over lockdown. This policy change has enabled many international students to support themselves through the lockdown.

We appreciate the gravity and uncertainty of this COVID-19 lockdown, however international students’ welfare must not be overlooked. There should be a focus on providing sufficient support for international students facing hardship in New Zealand during these uncertain times. NZISA’s members wholeheartedly support NZISA’s proposals to the government. “We stand with our international students at this time, and want to see them supported through this pandemic and successfully completing their studies in New Zealand”. The international student community cares about New Zealand and we want to be given an equal opportunity to support the country’s pandemic responses.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZISA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 