Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University launches community vaccination clinic on Kīngitanga Day and calls on students to get vaccinated

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 11:00 am
Press Release: University of Waikato

The University of Waikato is sending a clear signal to students and the wider university community to get vaccinated and will host a vaccination clinic and drive through vaccination service on Thursday, to mark Kīngitanga day.

The clinic will be available to all students, staff and the community but is focused on raising vaccination rates amongst Māori and Pacific students as a priority.

This initiative is a collaboration between kaupapa Māori health provider Ngā Miro Health Centre, K'aute Pasifika, the Waikato District Health Board and the University and is a first to be held on a university campus in New Zealand.

University of Waikato, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Māori, Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai, says the thinking behind providing the clinics as part of the University’s Kīngitanga Day programme was drawn from the words of Kīngi Tūheitia; “Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te whei ao! The care of the people is paramount, we will get through this.”

The initiative is designed to support increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates among Māori and Pacific communities and builds on the work that Ngā Miro has been doing with the University in a mobile vaccination drive across the University’s Halls of Residence.

“Bringing Ngā Miro, which is located at Tūrangawaewae Marae, and K’aute Pasifika onto campus as part of the Kīngitanga Day programme felt like a natural opportunity. Kīngi Tūheitia’s words provided impetus for the University and further reinforced the connection,” says Dr Tiakiwai.

Vaccination rates among the Māori and Pacific communities are concerning when compared to the New Zealand national average. Some studies also suggest that Pacific people are three times more likely to need hospitalisation when infected with the virus than non-Pacific people and Māori were 2.5 times more likely to need hospitalisation.

University of Waikato, Assistant Vice Chancellor Pacific, Dr Keakaokawai Varner Hemi, says the clinics are an opportunity to protect communities and keep families safe.

Dr Hemi says Pacific peoples, including Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiians), had experienced infectious diseases over centuries that had devastating impacts on populations.

“Our ancestors didn’t have the opportunity to be vaccinated. But we do. When we get vaccinated, we are protecting our aiga, our tamariki and older people, and our communities – and keeping that from happening again.”

Dr Hemi says holding the clinics on Kīngitanga Day with Māori and Pacific health providers already working with communities is a privilege and a chance to awhi the wider whānau and community.

While the clinic is to support Māori and Pacific communities to get vaccinated, it also provides an opportunity for staff, students, and the wider community to get their vaccinations against Covid-19.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 10am - 3pm at the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts and a drive through clinic will also be available at Gate 2B, Knighton Road.

The vaccination clinics are a drop-in service, so no set appointment is necessary, but people attending need to use reasonable precautions including wearing a mask and remaining appropriately distanced.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 