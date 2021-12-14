Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust Announces Inaugural Grant

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust

The trustees of the Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust are happy to announce that St Mary’s School, Christchurch is the first recipient of a Trust grant to meet the 2022 attendance fees of a student nominated by the school.

“St Mary’s School is grateful to receive support from the Trust“, says David O’Neill principal of St Mary’s. “Many migrant families have struggled with the impact of the COVID pandemic on employment and the grant from the Trust means that one of our deserving students, Han Nguyen, can continue with her education at St Mary’s school.”

Trust chairperson, Gordon Noble-Campbell was inspired by his mother Teresa Ogonowska’s childhood journey of survival and her commitment to teaching in New Zealand, in his quest to establish the Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust.

“My mother Teresa and her sister Irena were among the Polish children who were offered a safe and secure home in New Zealand in 1944“, he says. “Both my mother and her sister were life-long teachers and recognised the importance of education in providing young people with a sense of place in their communities and in laying the groundwork for their adult lives."

As founding chairperson of the Board of trustees, Gordon feels that the Trust will enable educational opportunities in difficult times. “Given the challenges facing many families in providing educational opportunities for their children, the Trust will provide a needed and welcome support.”

The Board of Trustees comprise Noble-Campbell, Halina Ogonowska-Coates (daughter of Irena Ogonowska) and Jenny Gordon emeritus Vicar of Education for the Archdiocese of Wellington. The Patron of the Trust is His Grace the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington.

To find out more about the Trust, visit www.oect.org.nz

