Massey University Staff To Strike

Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University staff will strike for two hours from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday as Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union continues to agitate for real pay rises across the tertiary education sector.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Lawrence O’Halloran says “the university’s current pay offer is simply not good enough in the face of the cost-of-living crisis our members are grappling with. Massy staff are striking because they continue to feel overworked and underappreciated. It’s time for Jan Thomas to listen or continue to face disruptions.”

Te Pou Ahurei | National Secretary Sandra Grey adds “as chair of Te Pōkai Tara | Universities New Zealand, Jan Thomas also carries a wider responsibility in this dispute. We have repeatedly offered both the Vice Chancellors and Chancellors a potential solution to a shared problem of deeply upset staff, that could reduce the employers’ need to pay for a real pay rise out of current funding. But so far university management across the sector appear to prefer unhappy students and staff to working with us, which says a lot about their ideology.”

TEU members at Massey University will gather for rallies at 10am on Wednesday 19 October at the following locations:

Albany: Main Entrance of The Atrium

Wellington: Main entrance (the Glass Pyramid)

Manawatu: Concourse

