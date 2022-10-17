Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Massey University Staff To Strike

Monday, 17 October 2022, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University staff will strike for two hours from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday as Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union continues to agitate for real pay rises across the tertiary education sector.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Lawrence O’Halloran says “the university’s current pay offer is simply not good enough in the face of the cost-of-living crisis our members are grappling with. Massy staff are striking because they continue to feel overworked and underappreciated. It’s time for Jan Thomas to listen or continue to face disruptions.”

Te Pou Ahurei | National Secretary Sandra Grey adds “as chair of Te Pōkai Tara | Universities New Zealand, Jan Thomas also carries a wider responsibility in this dispute. We have repeatedly offered both the Vice Chancellors and Chancellors a potential solution to a shared problem of deeply upset staff, that could reduce the employers’ need to pay for a real pay rise out of current funding. But so far university management across the sector appear to prefer unhappy students and staff to working with us, which says a lot about their ideology.”

TEU members at Massey University will gather for rallies at 10am on Wednesday 19 October at the following locations:

Albany: Main Entrance of The Atrium

Wellington: Main entrance (the Glass Pyramid)

Manawatu: Concourse

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 