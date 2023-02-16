Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Introduces Master Of Architecture

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga is set to introduce a new Master of Architecture (Professional) programme.

The programme begins on 27 February and is a significant step for those wishing to become a registered architect.

"This is an exciting development," says Jason Tibble, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic .

"At Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, we focus on ensuring we have strong programmes that meet the needs of learners and industry.

"The Master’s is the only one of its kind in the South Island. It elevates Dunedin as a centre for architecture in the South, which is also significant for the industry."

Since 2017, Otago Polytechnic has offered a Bachelor of Architectural Studies degree programme with specialisations in Architecture Technology and Interior Architecture.

"Our graduates from the bachelor’s find employment easily and those in the industry comment positively about the attributes and skills our learners display in workplace settings," says Associate Professor Tobias Danielmeier, Head of Architecture.

The two-year fulltime (or four-year part-time) on-campus Master’s programme will enable learners to develop advanced knowledge of complex architectural and heritage design opportunities in New Zealand, undertake a major research project, and explore what it takes to create first-class work in a collaborative environment.

"In New Zealand, you can’t legally call yourself an architect unless you’re registered by the New Zealand Registered Architects Board," Assoc Prof Danielmeier says.

"To use the job title of ‘Architect’, learners need to complete this Master’s programme, or an equivalent, to meet the study component of registration. They then need three or more years of professional experience before they can seek registration."

Following industry accreditation and an approved period of practical experience, graduates will be eligible to take the professional practice interview to become registered architects.

Read more about the Master of Architecture (Professional) programme here

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 