Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Telesia Excels In Global Chinese Language Competition

Friday, 3 November 2023, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Year 11 student Telesia Tanoa’i of Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been named the top Chinese language student in Oceania and one of the top five Chinese learners in the world.

The Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition is an international competition for non-Chinese students to demonstrate their knowledge of Chinese language and culture. The 16th Chinese Bridge attracted 45,000 secondary school students who competed in preliminary competitions across the globe.

After winning the Lower North Island competition run by the Confucius Institute at Victoria University of Wellington, Telesia, accompanied by her Chinese teacher Mrs Jing Ying Herrington and three other regional winners from New Zealand, travelled to China for the global competition. They joined 110 representatives from 97 countries in Beijing and Yunnan province, China from 16-31 October.

Contestants faced a multi-round elimination system, with competitions in academic knowledge, speech, and talent. After several rounds of competition, Telesia claimed the title of Continental Champion for Oceania, alongside Continent Champions from Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe.

Principal Paula Wells says “We are all so incredibly proud of Telesia; what an incredible ambassador she is for her culture, her family, and her school. This outstanding achievement is testament to her hard work and her beautiful personality, which will have shone through on the international stage.”

Telesia, who was also a Youth Ambassador for New Zealand Chinese Language Week, started learning Mandarin Chinese from a young age thanks to the influence of her mother who is a former New Zealand diplomat and speaks multiple languages. In addition to Mandarin, Telesia is also learning Gagana Samoa, Te Reo Māori, and French.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I am grateful my parents saw the value in language lessons and that we had the chance to travel when I was growing up. A huge motivation for learning Chinese is that some of my best friends are Chinese Kiwis and Chinese international students. I love learning from them, and sharing my Samoan culture with them too,” says Telesia.

Another incentive is being able to talk about issues affecting Pacific peoples, such as climate change, with a global audience. A Chinese speech Telesia shared on this topic has been viewed 150,000 times on TikTok.

Telesia hopes her success in the competition will encourage others to learn Chinese and open a world of opportunities and international experiences.

“The competition was intense, but my faith kept me going. I knew my family, my community, and my ancestors were with me. It was an honour to represent Aotearoa and the Pacific region on that stage.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 